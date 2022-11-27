Heath Heated Up

Early and often, junior guard Jay Heath had answers for what UMBC'S defense. He got buckets. Like when he scored 10 of 16 Georgetown points in the first half, keeping his Hoyas down just five points.

After scoring 16 points personally in the first stanza, Heath continued tickling the twine, with his likely most impactful post-intermission work being back-to-back free throws, ending a 14-3 UMBC run with 48 seconds to play. Those charity stripe attempts were his only of the contest. .

Heath's final statline - 25 game best points on 9=18 shooting, 5-6 from three ball land and four rebounds - stands as really good work, his highest point total in Blue and Gray. What happened?

"The coaches and the team were telling me be aggressive, be myself" shared Heath. The last game, I didn't play (effectively), the team didn't play as well as we'd want to. Just wanted to bounce back.

"We knew it was going to start with me and Primo (Spears) right here. So we wanted to start early an not dig ourselves into a hole".

Spears, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six game best assists, along with Heath, got verbally applauded by their coach, Pat Ewing, who noted "i just thought that these two guys right here, played big for us".

His UMBC counterpart, Jim Ferry was not surprised by what transpired, as "Well you know coming in, Primo and Heath that's their first thought, to score. And a lot of times play with multiple dribbles. We were like 'Hey man, these guys are looking themselves, for shots".



He continued, saying "We were really talking about protecting the paint. Heath's first shot he got off was uncontested, and I thought he got hot a little bit. And his ability to play one on one (hurt UMBC).

"I did think he made some tough shots as well. But I thought that first one got him going a little bit".





