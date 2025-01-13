This and That: UConn in DC '25
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
The Hoyas continue to value Justin Caldwell. What's the latest?
Chris Paul visited G'Town. Who brought him (AHC Jeff Battle), what happened?
Ed Cooley's crew fell 74-66 to Marquette on the road. Come talk about it.
The Hoyas continue to value Justin Caldwell. What's the latest?