This and That: 'Nova in DC '22

Inversion

A dictionary defines inversion as "a reversal of position, order, form or relationship'. So how does this apply to Villanova at Georgetown?

The visiting 'Nova Wildcats routinely post their guards around the rim, contrary to the typical big man usage as such. That's right, Villanova gets a lot of traction by putting guards and forwards around the rim, where they score or pass.

Saturday, the Wildcats did so at times successfully during late second half play, helping erase a second half, seven point deficit and securing victory.



What did Hoya head coach Pat Ewing say about this novel, at least in college, usage?

"I thought we did a pretty good job on it in the first half. It got away from us a little bit at the end" noted the coach during postgame pressers.

Did it stress his defense?

'I'm not going to say it put a lot of stress on you. But it put a lot of stress on whomever is guarding the ball" was his take. Elaborating, Ewing noted "That's what they do. They back you down, they bring you into the paint...what they're looking for is to suck you in, or you turn your head watching the ball. That's where you get a lot of your threes from".

Collin Gillespie, Villanova's floor general and a prime inverted poster, agreed.

"We don't care if it looks good or is ugly, we're going to make those plays at the end of the game, and have really good guys who can do it" said the senior of inversion. In his opinion posting smaller players is "Just not settling for shots when we can get it in their and maybe kick it out for shots, a better shot, after that".

His teammate, senior forward Jermaine Samuels was succinct: labeling inversion a tool in executing "the right Villanova basketball play". In his view "Sometimes that's posting up and trying to make a play".







Vistors



Darren Buchanon - '23 wing, Wilson HS, WDC



Stephaun Walker - '23 forward, Coolidge HS, WDC

Khani Rooths - '24 wing, Georgetown Prep, MD



