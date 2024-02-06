A similar look at Marquette's deflection culture, plus what happened to GU's Jayden Epps, can be accessed on Premium Court. Also there are postgame pressers .

"We have to do a better job as a staff. i have to do a much, much better as the head coach, trying to get our guys to...get them connected. To buy into where we're trying to go. We take five steps forward, and 32 steps backward".

"Once again very disappointed in our energy, our effort, with our connectedness" stated Hoya head coach Ed Cooley, afterward. "We've got to figure that out...i don't like the feeling of our players, the feeling of this building.

It could go on. Proof of a bad Hoya performance is not hard to find.

- GU lost both the turnover battle 19-12, with MU logging 35 points to 12 points off said cough ups.

- The Hoyas fell behind 22 points twice in the first half, twice during back stanza nearly doubling that at 42 points.

- Georgetown, now 8-13 overall, 1-9 and 10th in the BIG EAST, never led, while enjoying a tie for only 48 seconds.

if you think that title to be, well too much, rethink your position. The 91-57 advantage Marquette finished with over Georgetown tells an accurate tale.

In terms of being connected, Cooley is particularly baffled as"I definitely think we're connected: YOU can't go into an environment like Xaiver...Providence, and feel like your team is not connected and fight the way we fight. Then come home and play play the way we played. Then come home...It's very disappointing". Cooley also noted "We've got 10 games left...We've got a lot of soul searching, mirror watching...We gotta keep battling, keep fighting, and not pointing fingers".

His MU counterpart, Shaka Smart, holds no concern Cooley will do so, opining "Every team takes on the personality of their coach. And it's only a matter of time until this team becomes a full extension of Ed Cooley, and we all know what that means".

Marquette (17-5, 8-2/2nd), got a game high 31 points from junior wing Kam Jones. Smart revealed MU didn't know if Jones would play as early as after morning walk through, mere hours before tip-off. Breaching the 30 point mark was an effort, as Smart repeatedly called jones' number to close the second half. He ended up shooting 12-15 from the field. 7-9 on charity stripe attempts.

Senior guard Tyler Kolek (17p) paced all assisters with eight. Dropping 15 and 10 points were senior forward David Joplin - he's working his way into form - and senior forward Oso Ighordoro, respectively.

On the boards, Ighordoro ruled with 10 secured. Wayne Bristol, a senior Hoya wing, came in at six rebounds. Rowan Brumbaugh, a sophomore guard chipped in 12, team best points. Junior forward Dontrez Styles met him in double figure scoring via 10 points.

One guy missed was sophomore guard Jayden Epps. The Georgetown guard walked into the game pacing all BIG EAST scorers with ??? per game. Against MU, he finished with just seven. (Jet over to Premium Court for a look at that).

Next up for MU is St. John's, 2.10.24, at home in Milwaukee, providing the Golden Eagles with a week to rest and prepare.

Georgetown, now 18-13, 1-9/10th, travels to Seton Hall on 2.7.24 for a 630p EST tip.

"Show some film. Show where we can make some slight improvements on ball movement, floor spacing, basket cutting. Playing off of two feet" is what Cooley expressed his plan for offensive improvement this week.

He then continued to bemoan their Marquette performance, stating "We had six turnovers that, for whatever reason, just weren't called for. Twenty to zero in first half in turnover points, those are pick six's that, you can't recover from those, especially when you're struggling to score, knowing you're not as healthy. That's the frustrating part.

"But I want to make sure we stay positive. The coaches stay positive; as frustrated as people may get with respect to how we've played".



