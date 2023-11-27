This and That: JSU '23
Following are observations and anecdotes from Georgetown's 88-81 home victory over Jackson State. The Hoyas are 4-2 on the season, while JSU stands 1-6.
More postgame coverage:
Typically This and That, produced after every game, is subscription content, meaning Rivals.com membership is a baseline prerequisite. Other reporting, shared through our Premium Court message board, is also dependent on joining HoyaReport.com, specifically. Doing so also provides access to all non-message board based content across our college and high school cohorts. Basically, becoming a HoyaReport.com member affords HE best coverage of Georgetown Hoops!
Non-Members, until Monday night, have a inducement to joint; sign up and be charged 75% LESS than a typical annual subscription. It's our Black Friday deal, one centered on the discount code RIVALS2023. Be sure to CLICK HERE for more info, and to join, the sale ends today!!
Broad Based Work
In eeking out an 88-81 win - there were 12 ties, 18 lead changes and G'Town was only able to distance itself by seven, within a minute to play and at final buzzer - Ed Cooley's bunch enjoyed many contributions, all of which were needed.
Where do we start?
The HoyaReport.com Guy of the Game goes to sophomore guard Jayden Epps, he of 34p, 3r, 3a, production. When the Hoyas needed points, Epps answered, like the eight points he scored from the 8:11 mark and a tie score, to the end of festivities.
What's more, he did it being pretty much Georgetown's sole primary ball handler all game, as sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh was not in uniform or even present, due to illness.
Senior wing Wayne Bristol, Jr, must be dapped as well, given his 11p 2r 3a output, work that lands him the Raised Eyebrows Guy award. Those numbers may not be awe-inspiring, but they just tell a portion of his story. Bristol, in 32 career high minutes, answered the defensive and energy call, strapping up, pressuring and going after loose balls.
Could that be a firm expectation for Bristol, whose offensive stats also are career highs?
"That's what we're trying to do. The role we envision" conceded Cooley. "Again I'm telling him, we need an energy guy, we need a length guy with him. We need somebody who, that's what their job is.
"Whenever you have somebody on your team that buys into that role of being a stopper or whatever, i think he'll find his way to the court a little bit more.
"So, I'm proud of how he's coming along. And again we coach him very, very hard. We coach him hard. And that's ok".
Joining Epps and Bristol in award receipt, scoring the HoyaReport.com Sneaky Guy of the Game hardware, is senior guard Jay Heath. Like Bristol a DMV native, Heath, who has struggled with a toe injury all season flirted with a triple double at 13p, 7r, 9a. Those helpers supplied were a career high.
Cooley loved Heath's contributions, noting "I''m proud of where he comes from. I'm his fourth coach in five years. So trying to build that trust with him, and trying to get him to understand it's about his growth and development, along with the teams'".
Ultimately he believed "today was his best overall performance since we've had him. Since we've been together. And I think that will propel him to do a little bit better. i thought he impacted the game on both ends, and i was really proud of him".
One can't forget frosh forward Drew Fielder, author of a 1p, 6r, 2a, 1b performance. Hold up, that moved the needle? Absolutely.
Cooley commented on Fielder "when i talked to Drew, i said i thought that was his best overall performance...We didn't do a great job in the first half physically rebounding the ball, i thought he responded in the second. His ability to pass, his ability to run offense. His length in front of the rim.
"He's just a baby and still growing. i like where his future is with us. I think he has a high, high upside rebounding the ball. i thought this was a great growth game for him. A really good growth game for him".
Making the first of a late one and one free throw set and up just four, was also a source of growth for Cooley, who opined "So today we take one, and hopefully Wednesday if he's in that situation, he makes two".
One sequence more or less crystallizes this widespread contribution ethos; At just 64 seconds remaining to compete, Heath walled off against a taller, more athletic forward Ken Evans (20p, 4r, 4a). Rotating from the weak side was Fielder, who swatted the shot away. Epps rebounded the ball, victory in hand.
Pressure Didn't Burst Pipes
A bane of Cooley's existence has been turnovers. Three of six games have resulted in at least a whopping 17 cough ups, 21 and 20 being lost in consecutive games.
Against JSU only nine were tallied. Cooley liked the trajectory, exclaiming "I'm proud of our men", with being down a few players only intensifying his feelings. "It takes time to build, it takes time to come together with continuity, synergy and chemistry".
The coach, in his first year leading Georgetown after a dozen trips around the sun coaching Providence quickly acknowledged JSU, as "their defense has been really good" while playing "at a really good pace, helter skelter. You know they run two guys at the ball a lot.
"But in saying that, i thought one our strengths came out. One of our strengths is the ability to make perimeter shots...when they were in rotation, we were able to get ten two shots. When we can get ten toe shots, we can perform at a high level".
What did Epps, the primary ball handler all game with Brumbaugh back at the dorm, a guy who banged up his hand almost halfway through the first half, say on handling pressure?
Well, he admitted "I'd say it was a challenge, they pick up full court" yet he felt prepared as "Coach told us they would do that from the beginning. And all week we worked on getting pressured; Coach had us doing drills where we were being pressed full court. I feel like it helped in our preparation".
JSU's head coach, Mo Williams, he of former NBA fame, revealed how much attacking offenses means in his program. "That's how we play, we're aggressive;", he said, though a bone of contention with his guys existed, as they "weren't loading up like we should".
Tyler Touched the Hoyas...Again
A Hoya fan favorite as player who was ruled medically ineligible his freshman year in 2011, Tyler Adams returned to DC with JSU, where he is a full assistant coach. G'Town fans young and old recognized him and gave love.
Jackson State's Williams, values his young yet experienced co-worker. Adams specializes in developing the bigs, but has his hands on the entire program.
Access the Tweet below for shots of Adams working, along with what Williams said of him, and more!
Visitors
Kayvoun Mulready - 2024 guard Georgetown signee on an official visit.
Preston Copeland - 2025 forward and brother of former Hoya, Issac Copeland.
Quotables
Cooley on rough spots this game
We have some things to clear up defensively. On the ball, rebounding, came to rear it's ugly head today.
Williams on his team's rebounding focus and victory (43-33, 22-10 on offensive glass)
That's our motto. We go and rebound the ball, against anybody. They did a great job going to get 22 of them. It just gives you extra possessions. You get offensive rebounds and don't turn the ball over, you're going to score a lot of points.
Cooley on weak side, first half, defensive mistakes.
it means i have to do a better job of coaching our defense...But that's something we have to continue to get better at. it's a side ball screen...you have to make sure you protect nail and home plate...Over time we will get better on that.
Does Cooley appreciate JSU's verve?
They were bringing it to us. They play with a lot of joy...I like their swag i really do. I like their 'it'.
Prevailing ugly, per Cooley
The result is a win. Sometimes artists draw something, people say 'That's ugly'. But you know what, they sold a million copies...a million and one copies today with the win. It wasn't pretty but it looked good to me in the 'W' column.
Cooley on on players getting better
it's not so much what we're teaching, it's what they are buying.
Dontrez Styles (22p, 5r, 7-13 inside arc) commenting on his penchant for unique mid-range shooting, today
Just trying to work on the daily. trust my work.
Cooley on performing well in closing
Proud of our late game execution. We executed. We got a stop here and there. It wasn't a defensive...portrait. I felt both teams did a good job scoring the ball. We were just fortunate to make the right plays at the right time to come away with the win.