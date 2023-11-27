Non-Members, until Monday night, have a inducement to joint; sign up and be charged 75% LESS than a typical annual subscription. It's our Black Friday deal, one centered on the discount code RIVALS2023. Be sure to CLICK HERE for more info, and to join, the sale ends today!!

Typically This and That, produced after every game, is subscription content, meaning Rivals.com membership is a baseline prerequisite. Other reporting, shared through our Premium Court message board, is also dependent on joining HoyaReport.com, specifically. Doing so also provides access to all non-message board based content across our college and high school cohorts. Basically, becoming a HoyaReport.com member affords HE best coverage of Georgetown Hoops!

Following are observations and anecdotes from Georgetown's 88-81 home victory over Jackson State. The Hoyas are 4-2 on the season, while JSU stands 1-6.

In eeking out an 88-81 win - there were 12 ties, 18 lead changes and G'Town was only able to distance itself by seven, within a minute to play and at final buzzer - Ed Cooley's bunch enjoyed many contributions, all of which were needed.

Where do we start?

The HoyaReport.com Guy of the Game goes to sophomore guard Jayden Epps, he of 34p, 3r, 3a, production. When the Hoyas needed points, Epps answered, like the eight points he scored from the 8:11 mark and a tie score, to the end of festivities.

What's more, he did it being pretty much Georgetown's sole primary ball handler all game, as sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh was not in uniform or even present, due to illness.

Senior wing Wayne Bristol, Jr, must be dapped as well, given his 11p 2r 3a output, work that lands him the Raised Eyebrows Guy award. Those numbers may not be awe-inspiring, but they just tell a portion of his story. Bristol, in 32 career high minutes, answered the defensive and energy call, strapping up, pressuring and going after loose balls.

Could that be a firm expectation for Bristol, whose offensive stats also are career highs?

"That's what we're trying to do. The role we envision" conceded Cooley. "Again I'm telling him, we need an energy guy, we need a length guy with him. We need somebody who, that's what their job is.

"Whenever you have somebody on your team that buys into that role of being a stopper or whatever, i think he'll find his way to the court a little bit more.

"So, I'm proud of how he's coming along. And again we coach him very, very hard. We coach him hard. And that's ok".



Joining Epps and Bristol in award receipt, scoring the HoyaReport.com Sneaky Guy of the Game hardware, is senior guard Jay Heath. Like Bristol a DMV native, Heath, who has struggled with a toe injury all season flirted with a triple double at 13p, 7r, 9a. Those helpers supplied were a career high.

Cooley loved Heath's contributions, noting "I''m proud of where he comes from. I'm his fourth coach in five years. So trying to build that trust with him, and trying to get him to understand it's about his growth and development, along with the teams'".

Ultimately he believed "today was his best overall performance since we've had him. Since we've been together. And I think that will propel him to do a little bit better. i thought he impacted the game on both ends, and i was really proud of him".

One can't forget frosh forward Drew Fielder, author of a 1p, 6r, 2a, 1b performance. Hold up, that moved the needle? Absolutely.

Cooley commented on Fielder "when i talked to Drew, i said i thought that was his best overall performance...We didn't do a great job in the first half physically rebounding the ball, i thought he responded in the second. His ability to pass, his ability to run offense. His length in front of the rim.

"He's just a baby and still growing. i like where his future is with us. I think he has a high, high upside rebounding the ball. i thought this was a great growth game for him. A really good growth game for him".



Making the first of a late one and one free throw set and up just four, was also a source of growth for Cooley, who opined "So today we take one, and hopefully Wednesday if he's in that situation, he makes two".

One sequence more or less crystallizes this widespread contribution ethos; At just 64 seconds remaining to compete, Heath walled off against a taller, more athletic forward Ken Evans (20p, 4r, 4a). Rotating from the weak side was Fielder, who swatted the shot away. Epps rebounded the ball, victory in hand.

