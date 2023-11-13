Below are observations and anecdotes relative to Georgetown's humbling 67-65 loss to Holy Cross, Saturday.

"As you are trying to teach men and rebuild a culture, it's important that you play with incredible intelligence" was how head coach Ed Cooley started to describe Georgetown's 67-75 loss to Holy Cross. "And i don't Think we did. i don't think we played smart down the stretch; Bad fouls. We didn't block out up we were up two, on just a free throw block out". While clearly a strong statement, it holds weight. Big time.

How? Some examples: :

=Holy Cross outrebounded the Hoyas 41-31, despite only one player over 6'6" getting significant minutes.

- Senior HC guard Joe Octave dropped a game high 33 points, 25 in the second half.

- In the paint HC dominated scoring by a 38-18 margin.

= Octave also paced all reboundeers with 11 boards. Only senior forward/center Supreme Cook hit double figure boarding (10r) for Georgetown, with no one else having more than six.

- HC committed just five turnovers, eight less than the Hoyas.

The game, a rock fight essentially throughout, seemed in part to turn with 8:35 remaining to play, G'Town being up a contest best 11 points after sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh (17p, 3a) pulled up and sank a jumper.

Around four and a half minutes later, Octave's three ball equalized the score. Another three ball from him pushed the Crusaders ahead for good, with just 56 ticks of the clock left.



G'Town managed two shot opportunities in the last 44 seconds, to no avail. The last resulted in an actual attempt not being released.

Sophomore guard Jayden Epps led Cooley's Crew with both 22 points and three turnovers. Cook had eight points for Georgetown (1-1), which shot 38.1%, 37.9% on three pointers.

Bo Montgomery, a senior guard, logged 15 points, 8 rebounds, both second best for the Crusaders, who as a team shot 46.3% overall, 25% beyond the arc HC Paulsen's guy's are 1-1 on the season.

Paulsen believes of vanquishing G'Town "I think it helps validate. These guys have worked their rear ends off. And they've been coachable, and have let me coach them hard. They've been responsive".



They host Sacred Heath tomorrow, 7p EST.

Georgetown next takes the court Wednesday for a Gavitt Games presentation pitting them against Rutgers. The contest, set for New Bunswick, NJ, is an 830p EST start.

Cooley, who gave his guys off Sunday and was looking forward to preparation for Rutgers this week, implicated himself in this most lamentable loss, noting "A lot of that is on me. So in the finer points of the game i have to do a better job of teaching our men how to deal with that...I thought our men played content.



"We have our work cut out, but this is the process of development. This is part of the process of growing. The pangs you have to go through.".

For more, see Cooley's presser below. Paulsen, joined by Octave, can be seem here.



