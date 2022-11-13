Keep It Moving



During first half action, Green Bay's offensive was fairly impressive, helping position the Phoenix just two points behind Georgetown at intermission. Important in this was movement.



Specifically ball and people movement. Particularly weak side.



"Well you know, we talked about our game plan. We wanted to be aggressive, but not overly aggressive" revealed Hoya head coach Pat Ewing of his halftime counsel, "where we're getting beat back door. We got beat back door i think three or four times in the first half.



"We made the adjustment in the second half, and they weren't able to get as many of them, get any of them, in the second half".



Summing he noted "The guys stuck to the game plan. They played hard, they played well, and i was very pleased with the outcome". He also believed his team had a "great second half".



Sticking to those defensive marching orders, in part, helped Ewing's guys limit the Phoneix to 38.46% from the field, a decrease from first half play. Georgetown's onslaught began, witnessed them more than doubling the Phoenix' second half scoring (61-29).



Green Bay's coach, Will Ryan, on what happened: "First half, we did some really good things. Ran some good stuff, Guys made good decisions with the basketball for the most part".



He then went on to ratify Ewing's take, saying ""We caught them in some areas. We took advantage of that, and capitalized, for the most part".



"Second half" continued Ryan, "they cleaned some stuff up, got into us a little bit. Were more aggressive, took us out of things we had done in the first half". He went on to share youth and inexperience played a role in Green Bay's lack of response.



