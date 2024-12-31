Malik Mack shared the rock, well. (Photo by ron bailey)

Following are aspects of Georgetown's 83-53 win over Coppin State, explored. For the record, Georgetown is now 11-2 overall, 2-0 in the BIG EAST. Coppin State stands 1-13 on the season, and hasn't begun MEAC action.

Advertisement

17 All In

Much has been said about Georgetown's head coach, Ed Cooley, basically fielding an entirely new team. Just three guys were on last season's 9=23 and 2-18 in the BIG EAST squad. This year's iteration added 14 players, pushing its roster to 17, with two holdovers in junior guard Jayden Epps and sophomore big Drew Fielder, starting. Cooley, ever the motivator, has taken this newness, embraced it, and is now using his team's inexperience (age/game reps) with each other as motivation. The branding? that would be '17 All In', a phrase festooned on shirts he, sophomore guard Malik Mack and freshman wing Caleb Williams wore to their postgame presser. "We have 17 players. and again when you have 14 new guys, you have to do everything you can" shared Cooley afterward of what prompt3d him to don the shirts and embrace their slogan, "to help create chemistry, comradery, continuity, understanding". The effort to bring these disparate players together is "just something that we talk about all the time". Ever the strategist, he also has expanded '17 All In'' messaging messaging to fans and supporters. I'd like to get the District all in." noted the coach, "as we continue to get better with the organization. When we play Xavier on January 3rd, whenever that day is, we gotta create some home court advantage. "Everybody whose going to listen to this, we need ya!...we need to have that edge when people walk into our building".

Mack At It

Having missed the previous two games -G'Town's first BIG EAST contests of 2024-25, both wins - fans mulled how the sophomore, a transfer from Harvard, would help GU going into the meat of their season, league play. This was amplified by an interesting development; Mack seemed to adjusting his game, becoming more of a lead guard than scorer. Versus Coppin State, he returned and showed the development continues. Cooley was pleased, opining "Malik with 11 assists, we didn't have that", the end result of that kind of ball sharing being "I think that can give us a shot every night". Mack, who finished with 15 points on 5=11/3-5 shooting, plus just three turnovers along with those 10-plus-one dimes, has also been ratcheting up his leadership, a must in college and any pro ball opportunities. During the contest, Mack was seen rapping to teammates, directing, attempting to lead the effort. Cooley, a hard grader, acknowledged Mack's effort, yet needs much more. "Yeah, i think that's something he needs to continue to grow at" said Cooley, as "I think he has to be more demonsstratie3 in his approach, more demanding in his approach...I always say the best leaders don't ask...because they are respected and do the right thing. Right now, Malik is growing more and more into that". Cooley then doubled back to his recent favorite phrase, stating "Coming back to '17 All In', it takes time to know your teammates. As much time as we spend with one another, it's still 14 new guys is a lot. it's a lot". Mack, when asked about his return shared "yeah, it was just fun to be back with the guys. I've been practicing a little bit throughout the week so, i still had my legs underneath me a bit, Just being back out there with the guys and getting our chemistry up because i missed the last couple of games".



Drew Fielder had a 20p, game best 13r outing, (Photo by ron bailey)

No 'Oh S' Moments

Young players generally give and take away. They supply energy and excitement, yet can make many mistakes, both of omission and commission. These goof up moments can be segmented between garden variety or 'Oh S*it' or 'Oh S' gaffes. The former is expected, the latter must be avoided if minutes are to follow, and wins stacked. Freshman wing Caleb Williams doesn't really do the latter. "i appreciate you saying that, and he doesn't have many 'Oh 's" mistakes" admitted Cooley, who earlier elaborated on Williams justly: "I continue to see growth in Caleb's been Steady Eaddie. Does a lot of different things the stat sheet doesn't show, but it goes to winning. at the end of the day, that's what it's about". Of course the coach needs more, including increased "physicality", but see's an upward trajectory for Williams that must be respected: "The fact now he's played three consecutive games at 25 or 25 plus minutes, from where he was in his first game where i think he played only seven or eight minutes, goes to tell you somebody who has bought into development. Somebody whose patient with getting out there and then taking advantage of the minutes, instead of being given to him. ""And i think he's earned every single one. And if the players trust you, the coaches will trust you more". For the record, Williams dropped five points, nine points, one assiat, one steal in 26 and a half minutes.

Shots

These photos, published nowhere else, document happenings. Click here for it!

Related Coverage