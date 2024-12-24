The Young Hoyas Are Finding New Ways To Win





The Georgetown Hoyas defeated the Seton Hall Pirates for the first time in their last seven matchups. This was a Big East slugfest that could’ve gone either way. Despite a 10-0 run to close the game by Seton Hall, The Hoyas still closed the deal on a final possession with a defensive stop. Oddly enough, the Georgetown is now 61-60 all time against Seton Hall, which correlates with the final score of this game.

Lead Guard Jayden Epps became the floor general a second game in a row. For the second straight game, lead Guard Malik Mack did not play. Hoyas came out playing thru the talented young Freshman Thomas Sorber. The former Archbishop Ryan star finished with 19 points with 13 of them coming in the first half. Sorber took advantage of the one on one matchup inside early on.

When Pirates Head Coach Shaheen Holloway went to a full court press, they increased the physicality inside along with a rotation of bigs. When asked how he responded to the physicality within the game, Sorber stated, “My Coaches always tell me to not mind the physicality. They tell me before the game that they’re (opponents) are going to be physical because they know who I am. I just continue to keep playing my game. I don’t mind the physicality.” Coach Cooley was excited to hear the part where Sorber says “They know who I am” because it exudes his confidence within. He knows the best is yet to come for Sorber and took the time to acknowledge his growth along the journey.

Seton Hall Guard Isaiah Coleman was the offensive threat as advertised coming in. Scored 25 points and was the main offensive focal point that kept the Pirates in the game throughout first half. Hoyas defense stifled him more so late in the second half.

Freshman Guard Caleb Williams second straight game in the starting lineup. He had an efficient second half. The former Sidwell Friends star had eight points including two crucial threes. He spaced the floor and knocked down shots when needed.

The Hoyas had multiple adverse situations to overcome in this game. No Malik Mack, Jayden Epps injury, Defensive Standout Micah Peavy fouled out with 1:40 remaining in the game, guys playing out of position to close the deal and yet they figured it out.

“The injuries really hurt us, particularly late. We had lineups in there I had never seen even in practice, so it’s a testament to our players, that when their number was called, they were able to deliver” That’s Coach Cooley alluding to how his team persevered thru any challenges faced and now stand today with a 10-2 record.

This was a game the Hoyas found a way to lose in previous years. Finding ways to win even when you don’t play your best builds character. This team is continuing to build character and confidence as the season progresses.

The next matchup will be on Saturday December 28, 2024 against the Coppin State Eagles at 12PM in Capitol One Arena