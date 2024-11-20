Published Nov 20, 2024
The Mountaineers Are Here
Today is the next chance for HC Ed Cooley and his Georgetown Basketball program to ttake the court and compete with another squad. Mount St. Mary's, home of the Mountaineers, is here.

Basic Game Information:

What: Mount St. Mary's (3-1) vs Georgetown (2-1)

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

When: November, 20th, 2024, 830p EST

Tix: Seats start at $1 each!

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980 Iradi0, Sirius XM

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Game Notes: GUHoya.com

Chat: Premium Court

Team stats to ponder:

The Mount at Georgetown Statistics 
StatMSMGTown

PPG

77.3 ppg

72.3%

PPG Allowed

73.8 ppg

72.7%

FG%

46.9%

41.9%

FG% Allowed

39.2%

46.2%

3 pt FG%

32.2%

25.%7%

3 pt FG% Allowed

26.8%

40.9%%

RPG

41.8 rpg

38 rpg

AFG

14.1 apg

14 apg

ED Cooley has coached Georgetown into two seasons now and gets a team best 19 ppg from freshman forward Thomas Sorber, though a pair of upperclassmen follow: 14 ppg from junior guard Jayden Epps and grad wing Micah Peavy's 12 ppg are second and fourth on the ream, respectively, sandwiching underclass sophomore guard Malik Mack 12.7 points each time out.

Sorber is tops in Blue and Gray on the boards, pulling down 8.7, 3.4 per game more than second placed Jordan Burks, a sophomore forward.

MSM's Mounties, coached by Donnie Lind in his first year doing so, see four guys reach double figure scoring: Sophomore guard Dallas Hobbs (17 ppg), Jeddy Cordilia (12.8 ppg), along with two teammates logging 10.8 ppg apiece, in junior forward Dola Adebayo and Terrell Ard, Jr., a senior forward.

Ard and Cordilla both pull down more than eight caroms a game, as the former notches 8.5 rpg, the latter landing 8.3 each time out.

Insider Quotes

Blue Ribbon has over years established itself as a pre/early season manual so to speak of college hoops. If you have questions regarding just what a team has/is, access this compendium.

With that in mind, we accessed Patrick Stevens' Blue Ribbon Yearbook work, detailing the Mountaineers. Stevens, a well respected sports scribe with a large footprint, detailed just who MSM has, what Lind thinks of them, and dabbled in expected approach.

With that in mind, a couple of quotes from the Stevens offering follow. Get over to BlueRibbonYearbook.com to secure the compete tome!

I trust him and he trusts me. To walk in on the first day and have that...it's special
Lind on team leader and senior wing Xavier Lipscomb
Lind want to establish a fast tempo, and 5-2 junior Arlandus Keys...played on a junior college team that averaged 87.5 points.
Stevens on Keys, tipping towards play style