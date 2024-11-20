The Mountaineers Are Here

Today is the next chance for HC Ed Cooley and his Georgetown Basketball program to ttake the court and compete with another squad. Mount St. Mary's, home of the Mountaineers, is here.

ED Cooley has coached Georgetown into two seasons now and gets a team best 19 ppg from freshman forward Thomas Sorber, though a pair of upperclassmen follow: 14 ppg from junior guard Jayden Epps and grad wing Micah Peavy's 12 ppg are second and fourth on the ream, respectively, sandwiching underclass sophomore guard Malik Mack 12.7 points each time out.

Sorber is tops in Blue and Gray on the boards, pulling down 8.7, 3.4 per game more than second placed Jordan Burks, a sophomore forward.

MSM's Mounties, coached by Donnie Lind in his first year doing so, see four guys reach double figure scoring: Sophomore guard Dallas Hobbs (17 ppg), Jeddy Cordilia (12.8 ppg), along with two teammates logging 10.8 ppg apiece, in junior forward Dola Adebayo and Terrell Ard, Jr., a senior forward.

Ard and Cordilla both pull down more than eight caroms a game, as the former notches 8.5 rpg, the latter landing 8.3 each time out.