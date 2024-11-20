Today is the next chance for HC Ed Cooley and his Georgetown Basketball program to ttake the court and compete with another squad. Mount St. Mary's, home of the Mountaineers, is here.
Basic Game Information:
What: Mount St. Mary's (3-1) vs Georgetown (2-1)
Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC
When: November, 20th, 2024, 830p EST
Tix: Seats start at $1 each!
Broadcast: FS1, Team 980 Iradi0, Sirius XM
Stats: GUHoyas.com
Game Notes: GUHoya.com
Chat: Premium Court
Team stats to ponder:
ED Cooley has coached Georgetown into two seasons now and gets a team best 19 ppg from freshman forward Thomas Sorber, though a pair of upperclassmen follow: 14 ppg from junior guard Jayden Epps and grad wing Micah Peavy's 12 ppg are second and fourth on the ream, respectively, sandwiching underclass sophomore guard Malik Mack 12.7 points each time out.
Sorber is tops in Blue and Gray on the boards, pulling down 8.7, 3.4 per game more than second placed Jordan Burks, a sophomore forward.
MSM's Mounties, coached by Donnie Lind in his first year doing so, see four guys reach double figure scoring: Sophomore guard Dallas Hobbs (17 ppg), Jeddy Cordilia (12.8 ppg), along with two teammates logging 10.8 ppg apiece, in junior forward Dola Adebayo and Terrell Ard, Jr., a senior forward.
Ard and Cordilla both pull down more than eight caroms a game, as the former notches 8.5 rpg, the latter landing 8.3 each time out.
Insider Quotes
Blue Ribbon has over years established itself as a pre/early season manual so to speak of college hoops. If you have questions regarding just what a team has/is, access this compendium.
With that in mind, we accessed Patrick Stevens' Blue Ribbon Yearbook work, detailing the Mountaineers. Stevens, a well respected sports scribe with a large footprint, detailed just who MSM has, what Lind thinks of them, and dabbled in expected approach.
With that in mind, a couple of quotes from the Stevens offering follow. Get over to BlueRibbonYearbook.com to secure the compete tome!