Team Durant 16u Positioned to Make Noise
Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) is widely believed to be grassroots hoops' most challenging league. Despite the actual EYBL's 17u age group positioning, it's 16u little sibling, known internally as '16 E' also is top level competition.
Team Durant's 16u offering is again competing in it. And must be respected.
"I think we are a little bit ahead of where I thought we would be" said Wayne Pratt, the organization's General Manager/16u Head Coach and father of it's namesake, Kevin Durant of NBA fame. "Because the kids are really cerebral and understand the game a little bit more. They are starting to trust each other, and that's really good for cohesiveness. They are a really good group".
Modeling that intelligence for players is the coaching staff, one seemingly on the same page, engaged and working concertedly. It's a mantra across Team Durant writ large, as "We believe everybody has something that they are good it", and are encouraged to supply it.
For instance, Pratt revealed after his team's narrow scrimmage victory over The District 17u, he has coaches for various aspects of the game - defense, big men, plus more - and "all of us staying in our lane, respecting each other's craft has helped us become a great staff", favorably impacting the team.
Team Durant, in existence flowing into six seasons now, is certainly a well known EYBL badge, one that has the chance to boast of three players in this year's NBA's Draft - Judah Mintz, Jordan Hawkins, Dariq Whitehead, Pratt is understandably proud of that accomplishment, knowing it's rare for an outfit that's so young. He's also quick to note approaching 50 of Team Durant's players went on to college on scholarship.
Pratt's also happy about his son's involvement in Team Durant. For the discussion, including Kevin Durant's possible future plans in the business, the organization's boys and girls footprint plus more, check the session below!
Collegiate coaches, fans, recruitniks and others would do well to chart Team Durant!
A Few Durant !6u Guys
Brandon Holmes - 6'9", 200 lb, Class of 2025 forward/center, Mt. St. Joe's (MD) - Late to basketball, Holmes has tools - is long, active and willing to learn. Clearly has been and is being, coached.
Presently, ODU is showing interest. That's going to change quickly.
An exclusive interview, follows:
Cam Ward - 6'7", 200 pound Class of 2025 wing forward, Largo (MD) - Believed to be the best player in Maryland public school ball and one of the Free State's top players period, Ward has been offered by the likes of Georgetown, George Mason, GW, Illinois, George Mason, VA Tech and others, while Arkansas and many more have shown love.
What they see is a long, slashing player that impacts the game in multiple facets; he finishes, drives, defends, rebounds, gets out on the break, hits mid-rangers out to three and leads.
Alier Maluk- 6'10", 185 pound Class of 2025 forward, Imani Christian (PA) - Pitt, LSU, Seton Hall, Oregon, Auburn, WVU and others offered Maluk, while Kentucky, Duke, more are interested, seeing a long, athletic and surprisingly developed guard skills package for a young kid his age and height, including patting the rock in scatter court situations. His upside is off the meter.
Per Maluk, a recent growth spurt forced him into the frontcourt, which he doesn't mind necessarily, but does desire a collegiate role in which he is allowed to show guard work.
Rivals.com has evaluated him as a five star player in 2025's class, 16th nationally.
Check out Maluk in his own words.
