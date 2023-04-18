Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) is widely believed to be grassroots hoops' most challenging league. Despite the actual EYBL's 17u age group positioning, it's 16u little sibling, known internally as '16 E' also is top level competition.

Team Durant's 16u offering is again competing in it. And must be respected.

"I think we are a little bit ahead of where I thought we would be" said Wayne Pratt, the organization's General Manager/16u Head Coach and father of it's namesake, Kevin Durant of NBA fame. "Because the kids are really cerebral and understand the game a little bit more. They are starting to trust each other, and that's really good for cohesiveness. They are a really good group".



Modeling that intelligence for players is the coaching staff, one seemingly on the same page, engaged and working concertedly. It's a mantra across Team Durant writ large, as "We believe everybody has something that they are good it", and are encouraged to supply it.

For instance, Pratt revealed after his team's narrow scrimmage victory over The District 17u, he has coaches for various aspects of the game - defense, big men, plus more - and "all of us staying in our lane, respecting each other's craft has helped us become a great staff", favorably impacting the team.

Team Durant, in existence flowing into six seasons now, is certainly a well known EYBL badge, one that has the chance to boast of three players in this year's NBA's Draft - Judah Mintz, Jordan Hawkins, Dariq Whitehead, Pratt is understandably proud of that accomplishment, knowing it's rare for an outfit that's so young. He's also quick to note approaching 50 of Team Durant's players went on to college on scholarship.

Pratt's also happy about his son's involvement in Team Durant. For the discussion, including Kevin Durant's possible future plans in the business, the organization's boys and girls footprint plus more, check the session below!

Collegiate coaches, fans, recruitniks and others would do well to chart Team Durant!



