Georgetown has entered the modern world of college basketball. Ed Cooley, in his second year leading the program, has decided to have a team camp.

What's that?

Think high school teams, some boasting players a program is recruiting, convening at said school to compete against other, similar players/squads. The benefits for all are multi-faceted: Players get to compete in front of coaches with their high schools, the colleges can evaluate known and new players, high school coaches get yet another chance to improve their team, all while visitors get to see/learn about the institution while coaches who work there can sell it. That last effort, communicating the virtutes of GU, will surely include the state of the art, Thompson Intercollegiate Athletic Center.

Fun fact: This is the first time EVER Georgetown has had a team camp. Not the head coach's personal camp - of which Cooley will have one and has been a staple - but a team camp.

Georgetown's consists of two sessions. The first, held June 8th, is sold out. Per a source, some heavy hitter high school units will battle in it= including Sidwell Friends (DC), Paul VI (VA), Gonzaga (DC), St. Johns' (DC), Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powers all = and is sold out.

Alternatively, session two (June 15th) has eight opportunities. Contact the program (202.687.7100) with inquiries.

