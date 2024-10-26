Takes From Media Day

The 2024-25 Georgetown Hoyas are ready to compete. There’s a combination of hungry youth and veteran presence. Head Coach Ed Cooley is optimistic about this upcoming season.

Cooley is entering his second season as Head Coach for the Hoyas. Coming off a 9-23 record in his first year, the former Providence coach wanted to sure up the depth of this unit. During Big East Media Day, Cooley expounded on how imperative to get more depth. Eluding to the lack of defensive stops as one of the key reasons why the team couldn’t crack double digit wins.

The Hoyas have a coach who is ready to win while understanding that it’s a process at the highest level. One of the key veterans on this group that attended Media day is returning junior guard Jayden Epps. As a sophomore, Epps averaged 18.5 points and 4.2 assists per game. The veteran is looking to take on that leadership role this year. When asked of such, he spoke about how Coach Cooley has been sharpening his mental focus, getting ready for that leap in his game.

Epps is embracing every second of it and can’t wait to produce on the court. When asked if he expects the guard to play 40 minutes a game this season, Cooley jokingly responded "If it’s up to me he’ll play 45.”

One of his standout transfers is sophomore guard Malik Mack. The former Harvard Crimson star made the decision to enter the transfer portal after one year and come back to his hometown of Washington, D.C. and play for the Hoyas. As a freshman, Mack averaged 17.2 points, five rebounds and four assists. I

n high school, Mack played four years at St. John’s College High School (DC). The former Cadet has built up a great relationship with his teammates during the offseason and is wise beyond his years. This was the type of move that will leave Hoyas fans excited about the season.

When asked about how he feels being in Madison Square Garden for the first time, Mack stated “It’s kinda gives me a feel for how special of a place it is, historically one of the best arenas, so just being able to put my name in the books as well is something I’m looking forward to”.

Transfer grad forward Micah Peavy and frosh forward/pivot Thomas Sorber were also in attendance for Media Day. Both players can be solid contributors for the Hoyas this season.

Peavy is a transfer from TCU. As a freshman, he averaged 11 points per game. The 6-8 prospect caught notice around the Association when he posted a triple double against Arizona State. His versatility will have immense impact this season.

Sorber is a freshman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The former Archbishop Ryan star was a Top 50 prospect coming out of High School. As a Senior, he averaged 19 Points, 11 Rebounds and almost 5 Blocks. His paint presence will help the Hoyas as he continues to develop at the next level.

The NBA Global Academy is a hub that serves as a platform for male and female prospects in Australia/New Zealand to get scouted at the next level. They provide high level training and a place for the players to live and receive their education.

Freshman Center Julius Halaifonua of NZ is a product of this Academy. The seven foot big man shot 57 percent from the field while averaging almost 13 points. When asked about how well the Academy prepared him for the competition in the Big East, Halaifonua replied “We love that lifestyle, training every day, weight room, and the competition that we played every day prepared us physically for the college level.”

The Hoya faithful's sojourn has been up and mostly down over the last few years. From losing seasons, to winning the Big East Championship in 2021, then not being able to crack double digit wins says alot.

This team is going to grow as the season progresses and the conversation at Media Day is a small glimpse in what to expect in the Big East. Coach Cooley knows this league is tough, however, he knows he has a team ready to take on all challenges.

