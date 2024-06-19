It's that time of the year, Hoya Hoops is officially back in the gym. As a group, under the watchful eyes of HC Ed Cooley and staff, the program is working as a unit. Think baby steps in terms of introducing a team with just a trio of returnees to Cooley et al, and vice versa. It's a key time.

- "Make sure your voice is loud" - Cooley to new guards, Malik Mack and Kayvaun Mulready.

- "Whoever hits first, wins" - Cooley

- "Thomas (Sorber)...as soon as you trust it get it and go" - Asst coach Ladontae Henton.

- "i want at least three pivots before you kick" Asst coach Jeff Battle during drill.

Henton wor4ked on lane screen/handoff.

Weave drill, three man, 26 in 2 min, then 39 in 3 min

Cooley coached Drew Mckenna hard

Battle to chart; Mulready vs Curtis Williams for 1st utility guard spot





