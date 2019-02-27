Where do the teams stand during BIG EAST competition, statistic-wise?

Game one of this race to the finish occurs today. Info follows:

February 27, 2019 - As the BIG EAST's regular season for Georgetown comes to a close, the Hoyas have just four regular season games remaining, a quartet of chances to better situate themselves for the league's annual tournament, which can help bolster any postseason play opportunities.

Jessie Govan, Georgetown's senior center, paces the tam in both points and rebounds, accounting for 17.5 ppg, seventh in the league, and 8.8 rpg, good for third. The last stat is a slight downtick from last week's second position.

Mac McClung, a guard is second on the Hoyas in scoring, 16th in the BIG EAST at 14 ppg. Josh Leblanc, a forward, pulls down 6.5 rpg, ninth best in the league, while guard James Akinjo's 6.4 apg leads the conference. The last two players, like McClung, are frosh.

DePaul gets 15.5 ppg from senior wing Max Strus, landing him 14th in the BIG EAST. He's directly followed on the team and in league standings by Femi Olujobi, a senior forward that contributes 15.4 ppg.

In terms of rebounding, Paul Reed pulls down 8.9 rpg, landing the sophomore forward tops in the conference, while Olujobi pulls down 5.3 each game, good for 15th in BIG EAST action.

When it comes to dimes, sophomore guard Devin Gage the top Blue Demons seventh in the conference with 4.73 rpg.

Be sure to check back for more coverage!

