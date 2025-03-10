Stream of Consciousness Rap: BIG EAST Awards

Thomas Srober got dapped by the BIG EAST, and may not as well. (Photo by ron bailey)

With the BIG EAST Conference releasing most of its 2024-25 conference awards, many thoughts have cycled through. Some follow. Georgetown obviously factors greatly.

BIG EAST All Conference First Team It was good that grad wing Micah Peavy made the first team. A transfer from TCU, Peavy led Georgetown in scoring and rebounding at 16.9 ppg and 5.74 rpg, good for sixth and thirteenth conference-wide, respectively, One can never ignore Peavy establishing himself as a top tier defender, one capable of shutting down guards and forwards, while making like difficult for centers. A possible snub? Khadary Richmond, of St. John's. A 15.2 ppg scorer for St. John's, the league's top regular season team, work that lands him 12th in the BIG EAST. When one factors in his assist work - 6.4 helpers and an assist to turnover ratio of 3.5 - both marks good for second in the conference, legitimate questions arise. For a swap-out, his teammate, Zuby Ejiofor is a reasonable possibility.



BIG EAST All Conference Second/Third Team While there will always be those with different opinions, the conference/coaches seemed to get these two right. Of particular note is Thomas Sorber's third team selection. Georgetown's freshman center/forward, Sorber went 14.5 ppg/8.5 rpg before a season ending foot injury. That scoring number lands him around 15th, while he regularly was second in the conference grabbing caroms.





BIG EAST All Conference Freshman Team Of course Sorber made this team - there would be no rationalization for him not to. Again, some may have other submissions, but those chosen have distinguished themselves. One omitted, yet interesting name is Hoya forward Caleb Williams. Coming out of Sidwell Friends (DC), it was assumed Williams, always a generalist, would take some time to impact on the BIG EAST level. Sure a statline of 3.9 ppg and 3.6 ppg is not awe inspiring, yet when you actually watched him play, not only did Williams punch above his weight - not making horrendous decisions, following scheme and making plays for others - he was central to what HC Ed Cooley et al want to do defensively. Williams' future is bright.





BIG EAST Most improved Player of the Year It went to, and should have been garnered by Zuby Ejiofor. A St. John's junior forward, Ejiofor logged 12.4 ppg and 7.7 rpg, landing him 22nd/3rd among conference players. Last season he managed 4.3 points, 3.1 rebounds each time out. This guy deserves this award.

BIG EAST Sixth Man of the Year Transfer center Tarris Reed really turned it on during conference play - the last six games he put up double figure scoring four times, twice registering 20-plus point outings, Eventually tallied 10 points and 7.3 rebounds, each contest for UConn. Not a full time starter, Reed elbowed his way into the rotation, eventually locking down the position. UConn has their center set for next season.





BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award It's been a long, arduous journey for Jerome Hunter. Upon enrolling at Indiana in 2018, Hunter tallied a redshirt year. He did the same thing in 2023-24 at Xavier. Precipitating this last pause were heart concerns and a torn Achillies heel. As a super senior this year, Hunter managed 5.7 ppg and 3.3 rpg. Most importantly he was in inspiration on and off his team. Good pick.





BiG EAST Defensive Player of the Year Having won the award three consecutive times, Crighton's senior Ryan Kalkbrenner bagged it a fourth. Owning an 18.4 ppg (5th) and and 9.1 rpg (1st) statline, it's apparent Kalkbrenner was dominant. Add his rejection number being 2.6, best in the league, and the center's impact, including that of being it's chief defender, has legs. One guy who might challenge that narrative is G''Town's Peavy. Not a shot rejector per se, Peavy was a top of the food chain defender, making forwards and guards irrelevant, while forcing pivots to work hard for everything. For those counting, he provided all-star caliber defense to positions 1-5. It's hard to argue against Kalkbrenner for DPOY. Peavy is the only guy who can pull it off.



