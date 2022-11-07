As a 6-foot-10, 245-pound space eater inside, Georgetown will look to establish a commanding post presence in Qudus Wahab . Wahab's numbers dipped, significantly, last season at Maryland as he averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 points. If he can return to top shelf form, which for him was a breakout 2020-21 campaign for Georgetown in which he averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 boards to go with 1.6 blocks (all while toting a smoking 59.1 field goal percentage), the Hoyas will have a vital interior cog. He battled bouts of feast or famine like inconsistency last season, with a few Houdini-like appearances contributing to his dip in production and numbers.

Ewing's job is on the line if he doesn't win early and often this season, which is a wild component to grasp. Given his illustrious career as a transcendent Center at the program, then a national power, the idea of Georgetown terminating a program great just seems odd for all parties involved.

For a Georgetown team eager to right the ship after a dismal and dungeon dwelling season in which they free falled into a staggering 0-20 low point in the Big East, the past is the past. And if there's one aspect head coach Patrick Ewing wants to embrace about the past, it's the fact that it's over.

He'll have a fight on his hands in practice with Ryan Mutumbo and LSU transfer Bradley Ezewiro, who should add upfront depth and potentially garner quality minutes.They'll also look for immediate production out of a veteran in 6-foot-9 forward and UConn transfer Akok Akok

Akok possesses length and the type of powerful finishing and shot blocking that could benefit the Hoyas if he can sustain consistency. He showed promise as a freshman at Connecticut, averaging a team-best 2.6 blocks per game. Akok's play sputtered and his minutes dwindled significantly, however, as he averaged 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds last season as a junior. Ultimately Akok never lived up to the lofty expectations he entered Storrs with as a high profile recruit coming out of traditional prep breeding ground Putnam Science Academy (CT) He looks to revitalize his career at Georgetown and kick-start a new chapter with two years of eligibility remaining.

In the backcourt, Dante Harris will look to inherit some ownership of this team as a battle tested veteran point guard. The DC native heralding from Tennessee averaged 11.9 points and 4.1 assists during a tumultuous season last year, including 23-point performances in losses to Creighton and UConn. Harris had seven games of six assists or more last season.

This year, with Georgetown augmenting their backcourt depth via crucial pieces off the transfer market, Harris has more weapons at his disposal.This infusion of new blood includes Duquesne sophomore transfer Amir 'Primo' Spears, a 6-foot-2 lead guard and outside shooting threat.Spears averaged 12.7 points and three assists at Duquesne last season.

His stock heightened, however, after he went off for 30 points (12-for-25 FG, 3-9 3FG) during a 79-77 loss at Rhode Island during his final showing in a Duquesne uniform.He closed out the year averaging 29.6 points during the final three games, sustaining a hot hand. This, however, came after a three game stretch in which he averaged a meager 2.6 points.

In adjusting to the higher level of play at the Big East, Spears will have to shoot the ball with consistency and assimilate to being a volume scorer. He won't have the same green light or number of shots as he did at Duquesne.

Spears will also have more talent flanking him; Georgetown upgraded the backcourt with LSU transfer Brandon Murray, who along with Ezewiro followed Georgetown assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry to DC after former LSU coach Will Wade got the axe last spring.

Murray averaged 10 points and was an All SEC freshman during his brief stay at LSU. He adds perimeter shooting and an ability to produce on big stages, as Murray's biggest performances at LSU were against Top-25 national foes.The Baltimore, MD. native is a bigger built guard at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds.

Another local product, one who returned home after playing at Arizona State is Jay Heath.The veteran is on his third program and adds plenty of big game experience, as he was a 14.5 points per game scorer at Boston College several years ago. Heath, who must receive a waiver to play this season, could bolster the perimeter attack as well, since he shot 43 percent from 3-point territory while at Arizona State. Heath also competes and defends.







