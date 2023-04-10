As a 6-foot-5 point guard with unique positional size and an underrated three level scoring arsenal, Class of 2023 Garwey Dual has authored a major turnaround story.

During the start of spring AAU season of his junior year, Dual had garnered nary a single Division-I offer. Or a Division-II offer. He was actually entertaining thoughts of visiting a Division-III program, putting the wheels in motion as he pursued the next chapter of his career.

Then, the unthinkable happened during the most opportune time. Despite not starting his junior year, Dual rapidly emerged into a breakout performer with George Hill All-Indy on the AAU circuit. Having just moved from Houston to Indiana, Dual transitioned instantly to the new environment He thrived as a downhill scorer, displaying rarefied burst and a knack for losing defenders with an array of speed-changing one on one moves. He also developed into one of the country's best defenders, guarding the 1-4 and cementing himself as a certifiable on-ball pest.

Dual garnered an invite to the prestigious Pangos All American Camp. While he earned offers from the likes of DePaul, NC State, Butler, Arizona State, Dayton and several others, Dual developed an instant connection with then-Providence head coach Ed Cooley. He committed to Cooley and the Friars and later announced he would be prolonging his high school career at Southern California Academy under head coach Julius Von Hanzlik, who has nurtured the development of a torrent of young talent.

Dual de-committed from Providence when Cooley bolted to take the Georgetown job and follow the footsteps of the late and legendary John Thompson, a mentor to him during the early stages of Cooley's' coaching career.

Dual has gained offers from the likes of Texas and Oklahoma, while Dayton has re-offered him since he re-opened his recruitment. It appears to be a three-way battle between Georgetown, St. John`s, and Providence for the electrifying guard`s services.

The upward trajectory continued at SCA, as Dual registered his presence as one of the top lockdown defenders in the country. He displayed a knack for instigating turnovers and leaving his fingerprints across every connotation of the stat sheet.

"(Dual) is productive everywhere, in every category," said Von Hanzlik of what differentiates Dual. "Offensively, scoring, defense, rebounds, blocks, he does it all. There is nothing he doesn't effect. And as a point guard, that's tough."

Von Hanzlik was quick to cite Garwey's ability to produce on big stages and in marquee matchups.

Dual was an efficient, impactful two-way presence in games against national powers Oak Hill (VA) and Our Savior Lutheran (NY). He turned in a 20-point, five rebound, and five steal performance during a 48-33 victory over Hillcrest Prep during the Chic-Fil-A Classic in December."

At the Hoop Summit, he measured at a 6-foot-10 wingpsan," Von Hanzlik said. "He is only going to get bigger and stronger. When you play so hard and play the right way, you are effective in all ways. He can flat out shoot the ball. I think a lot of guys didn't know that early on. During the Chic-Fil-A Classic over Christmas Break he only missed about 3-4 shots in four games. He is one of the hottest available players even if you include the transfer portal. All week (at the Nike Hoop Summit), he has been the best player there."

Since Cooley supplanted Patrick Ewing at Georgetown, he retained original commits Drew Fielder and Kayaun Mulready.

Fielder is a 6-foot-9 inside-outside threat with a vertically explosive and physical interior game. He was also a teammate of Dual's at Southern California Academy. Mulready is a bullish 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard with a vertically explosive game and college-ready defense, with an ability to impact the passing lanes and turn guards over. Both cited their relationship with Cooley as reasons for de-committing to Providence and following Cooley to Georgetown.

While Cooley may have had a similar connection with Dual, newly minted St. John's head coach Rick Pitino has also been hot on the big guard`s trail. Dual is anticipated to make another visit to Queens. At the same time, new Providence coach Kim English is looking to re-recruit Dual.

