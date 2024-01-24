WASHINGTON – The Hoyas could not contain a hot-shooting Butler squad, falling 90-66 to the visiting Bulldogs at Capital One Arena on Tuesday evening. With the setback, Georgetown is 8-11 on the season and slips to 1-7 in BIG EAST action while Butler improves to 13-7 on the year and a 4-5 mark in league play.

ON THE RECORD

This is part of the process of going through development. We are not going to sit up here and complain and point fingers. All the fingers should be pointed at me. Clearly I did not do a good job preparing our group for how hungry Butler was to come into our building and play. They beat us at every facet of the game, especially the physical part and that's the most disappointing to me. Other than that, let's keep building, let's stay positive with one another and let's keep moving forward. Hopefully we collectively can do a better job to try and get our next win." - Head Coach Ed Cooley

HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

Jayden Epps led a trio of Hoyas in double-figure scoring with 16 points.Supreme Cook managed his fifth double-double of the season tallying 12 points and pulling down a squad-best 12 rebounds. Dontrez Styles chipped in 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting to go along with a perfect 3-for-3 performance from the charity stripe.Epps' three helpers paced the offense.Georgetown shot 34.8% (23-66) from the floor but allowed the Bulldogs to put up a 33-for-58 performance (56.9%) for the game.The visiting team held the advantage on the glass, outrebounding the Hoyas 41-32.

HOW IT HAPPENED



Both squads traded baskets to open play, keeping it a one-possession game early in the action. With the score knotted at 18, Styles was able to get the offensive board, managed the bucket and drew the foul to complete the traditional three-point play for the 21-28 advantage.However, the Bulldogs staged a 17-2 run over 4:11 to take a commanding 35-23 lead.

A Heath triple stifled the run but BU had the answer on the other end with a triple. As the Bulldog lead ballooned to as many as 15 down the stretch, the Hoyas used a trio of free throws to cut the deficit to 12 (44-32) going into the break.As the second half was underway, the Hoyas continued to fight and even cut it to nine a couple times but at each turn, the Bulldogs had an answer, extending the lead back to double digits.The Hoyas could not cut the deficit any closer, falling 90-66.

UP NEXT The Hoyas will return to action on Saturday, January 26 with a road trip to face the Providence College Friars in Rhode Island. Tipoff at Amica Mutual Pavilion is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FOX with Kevin Kugler calling the play-by-play and Jim Jackson providing analysis. The radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 50th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, can be heard locally on 1580 AM and nationally on the SiriusXM app.



