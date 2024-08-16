PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GTjA4WFhUUlQ1JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZOMDhYWFRSVDUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Shots by Savion: Kenner League '24 Chip Game

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
The Nike Pro City Kenner League Championship occurred last weekend, with Call Your Mother, undefeated in regular and post season play, taking home the hardware! Bowie State's A.C. Jordan Arena- a departure from Kenner's long standing home, Georgetown's McDonough Arena.

Hats off to CYM, who took down Jim Couch 89-84, in double OT!

In the house was Savion Washington, a photog with skills and a killer portfolio, a UNC graduate from Richmond, VA who has shot sports from high school to pros!

Some of Washington's work is presented blow, in gallery form. Enjoy!



PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcnRpY2xlIGxpbmsgaGVyZTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2tmcTNVTElZakIiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rZnEzVUxJWWpCPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE5pa2UgUHJvIENpdHkgLSBEQyAoQEtlbm5lckxlYWd1ZSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LZW5uZXJMZWFndWUvc3RhdHVz LzE4MjI3NDQ0NjIyOTQxMzExNzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVn dXN0IDExLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Karon Deshields with the hardware!
Karon Deshields with the hardware! (savion washington)
