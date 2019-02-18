HoyaReport.com

February 18th, 2019 - During the recent Massanutten Military Circuit, IMG's prep team competed. In tow was Class of 2019 swingman, Terrence Shannon, Jr., a Georgetown recruiting prospect.

Shannon, 6'7 and 190 pounds, Rivals.com ranked 57th overall and 14th among his position grouping nationally, played but this writer didn't witness it; he suffered a slight knee injury the day before.

Nevertheless, Shannon was interviewed, discussing the remaining schools he's considering - "Florida State, Texas Tech, Illinois, DePaul and Georgetown" - thoughts on the Hoyas and assistant coach Lou Orr's work, his knee setback, what is attractive in colleges, pressure to stay home and coming from Chicago's Northside as it relates to being a Windy City player.

