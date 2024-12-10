Selected First Day NHSHF Guys

Qayden Samuels vs Ty Ingrham. (Photo by Ron bailey)

Occurring at two gyms in Prince Georget's County, MD, the National High School Hoops Festival proved itself one of the best early season high school confabs in America. This weekend was huge for DMV Hoops. Below is a look at a few guys who competed Friday, at Bishop McNamara (MD). More is on Premium Court.

Prince Alexander Moody - 6'2", 26 Bishop McNamara (MD) G - Capable of playing both guard positions, Moody dropped 14p, 6r in a loss. At times forced things a bit. Georgetown has long pursued Moody. Qayden Samuels - 6'5", '26 Bishop McNamara (MD) wing - Recognized as a high level shooter, Samuels managed 30p, 10r in his team's loss. Incidents revealed shot selection was questionable. Hoyas love him. Kingston Flemings - 6'3, '25 Brennan (TX) point guard - A Rivals.com five star guy headed to Houston, Flemings showed why; he drove, found, shot and was connected with teammates despite losing. Plays the right way. The Cougars got a good one. Logged 17p, 6r, 3a, 3s.

Camden Cowgill - 6'4", ''25 Brennan (TX) wing - A shooter with a unique release - think Jamal Wilks of ancient NBA Lakers fame - Cowgill also finds people and makes general plays. Accepts it's more to ball than scoring. Notched 24 points (seven three balls), four rebounds, four assists during a loss.

Travoda Jagne - ''27 Carroll G - A general backcourt guy, Jagne platoons in and impacts. Has improved tremendously. Had nine points.



Daylen 'Bam' Bolding - 5'11", '27 Carroll (DC) G - Logged eight points, but also impacted by leading, passing, defending. Chicago State has offered. Quinnipiac is interested.

Jon Barton - 6'4", '25 St. John's (DC) G - Tough and aggressive, this future Towson Tiger competes all over the floor, including in the paint, on the ball, shooting/defending perimeter play, passing, etc. Looks like a linebacker/strong safety. Had 11p, 7r, 4s in defeat.

Khaeden Asher Grady - 6'3", '26, Westchester (CA) G/F - Fairly unrecruited, that should change as Asher-Grady is a competitor that does whatever to win, including initiating/triggering offense, cleaning glass, leading. Will also hit the open shot. Logged 8p, 4r, 3a

Ty Ingram - 6', '26 Westchester (CA), G = Authored a 28p, 5r performance in victory. Took over down the stretch, scoring in half court and transition settings. Has a little west coast recruitment. Low/Mid-majors, where are you?