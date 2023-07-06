Below are write ups and interviews documenting a number of participants. Special shout out to the staff at Sidwell Friends - they hosted the event - as well as all the coaches who had a hand in the showcase. Also, DCSAA must be lauded, as they provided backbone and managed NCAA approval.

This year's DC Live showcase did what previous iterations achieved - provided college coaches and spectators an opportunity to see really good high school players compete. The fact NCAA Division 1 coaches were allowed to scout in person is just a bonus.

Acaden Lewis - 6'3", 175 pound Class of 2025 guard, Sidwell Friends (DC) - This recent Georgetown scholarship offer recipient holds similar invitations from "Penn State, Oregon, St. John's, Providence, VA Tech, UVA", per Lewis. Click here for the interview, originally published as premium content.



A lead guard in development, Lewis has embraced the challenge, and is succeeding. When his spot up becomes knock down, watch out!

Nas Slater - 6'1", 150 pound Class of 2026 guard, Cardozo (DC) - A real defensive strapper, Slater impacts not only points but game flow, via his defense. Offensively he's learning what to do, and when.



Could be a force for the Clerks this season.



Kwari Harvey - 6'2", 155 pound Class of 2025 guard, Bard (DC) - Possesses good point guard skills - ball patting, passing, harassing dribblers - yet still has work to do, including being a better leader, getting stronger and maintaining positive communication. It seems as if he's on the way to do so.



No colleges have offered, though George Mason has supplied interest.



Click here for the exclusive interview.



(Note: Coach Malcolm Battle, Bard HC who was referenced in this interview, is rumored deeply in the running for same job at Archbishop Carroll (DC). Much more on that will be forthcoming)

Sean Bailtimore - 5'7", 130 pound Class of 2026 guard, Bard (DC) - Diminutive yet tough and quick, Baltimore is a fearless competitor with a bright future. Needs to get stronger and more vocally assertive, as he will have to be a floor general for college.



Click here to watch is interview. It's a good introduction to his young man.



Damonte Neclos - 6'1, 180 pound Class of 2025 guard, McKinley Tech (DC) - Offensively aggressive and playing both guard spots, Neclos has the potential to be a true DCIAA standout. is also a top tier student.



Defensively must improve to make that happen.



Jake Williams - 6'3", 168 pound Class of 2024 guard, Sidwell Friends (DC) - As witnessed by tweet below, Williams upped his ante so to speak with a great shooting game. That's what he is, a shooter. Yet Williams also scraps and make plays.



Chicago and other high scholastic schools are showing love They better turn up the heat, as more colleges up and down the spectrum will join them.

