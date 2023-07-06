Selected DC Live '23 Players
This year's DC Live showcase did what previous iterations achieved - provided college coaches and spectators an opportunity to see really good high school players compete. The fact NCAA Division 1 coaches were allowed to scout in person is just a bonus.
Below are write ups and interviews documenting a number of participants. Special shout out to the staff at Sidwell Friends - they hosted the event - as well as all the coaches who had a hand in the showcase. Also, DCSAA must be lauded, as they provided backbone and managed NCAA approval.
Acaden Lewis - 6'3", 175 pound Class of 2025 guard, Sidwell Friends (DC) - This recent Georgetown scholarship offer recipient holds similar invitations from "Penn State, Oregon, St. John's, Providence, VA Tech, UVA", per Lewis. Click here for the interview, originally published as premium content.
A lead guard in development, Lewis has embraced the challenge, and is succeeding. When his spot up becomes knock down, watch out!
Nas Slater - 6'1", 150 pound Class of 2026 guard, Cardozo (DC) - A real defensive strapper, Slater impacts not only points but game flow, via his defense. Offensively he's learning what to do, and when.
Could be a force for the Clerks this season.
Kwari Harvey - 6'2", 155 pound Class of 2025 guard, Bard (DC) - Possesses good point guard skills - ball patting, passing, harassing dribblers - yet still has work to do, including being a better leader, getting stronger and maintaining positive communication. It seems as if he's on the way to do so.
No colleges have offered, though George Mason has supplied interest.
Click here for the exclusive interview.
(Note: Coach Malcolm Battle, Bard HC who was referenced in this interview, is rumored deeply in the running for same job at Archbishop Carroll (DC). Much more on that will be forthcoming)
Sean Bailtimore - 5'7", 130 pound Class of 2026 guard, Bard (DC) - Diminutive yet tough and quick, Baltimore is a fearless competitor with a bright future. Needs to get stronger and more vocally assertive, as he will have to be a floor general for college.
Click here to watch is interview. It's a good introduction to his young man.
Damonte Neclos - 6'1, 180 pound Class of 2025 guard, McKinley Tech (DC) - Offensively aggressive and playing both guard spots, Neclos has the potential to be a true DCIAA standout. is also a top tier student.
Defensively must improve to make that happen.
Jake Williams - 6'3", 168 pound Class of 2024 guard, Sidwell Friends (DC) - As witnessed by tweet below, Williams upped his ante so to speak with a great shooting game. That's what he is, a shooter. Yet Williams also scraps and make plays.
Chicago and other high scholastic schools are showing love They better turn up the heat, as more colleges up and down the spectrum will join them.
Marcus Dunbar - 6'3", 175 pound Class of 2027 wing, McKinley Tech (DC) - A rising freshman, Dunbar shocked with how comfortable he seemed to be, competing against older, bigger guys. He's precocious to say the least.
Dunbar should continue burnishing his perimeter skills - dribbling, shooting, passing - as his role will be substantive going forward.
Click here for exclusive interview.
Jeremiah Shelton - 6'2", 170 pound Class of 2024 guard, Banneker (DC) - A gifted student, Shelton scores, defends and at times passes. He's solid in many things and every game leaves observers saying "good play" or "he's good".
Needs to be more of a vocal leader and embrace being a floor general. He can play college ball, somewhere.
Doran Clausell - 6'3", 170 pound Class of 2025 wing, Banneker (DC) - Another academic star from Banneker, Clausell can get hot from the perimeter. Very hot. He's a legit shooter who will compete.
Needs to get stronger for college, and also improve his dribbling in space. Colleges are sleeping.
Josiah Massaquoi - 64", 225 pound Class of 2025 forward, Jackson-Reed (DC) - A physical player, Massaguoi uses it to impact games. Is burnishing his shooting. Must always play hard, as that's his ticket.
Jalen Rougier-Roane - 6'5", 200 pound Class of 2025 guard, Sidwell Friends (DC) - Recovering from a knee injury, Rougier-Roane displayed he's well on track to return, shooting jumpers, rebounding, defending. He's not quite as explosive, and was privately frustrated with not being 100%, yet Rougier-Roane still battled.
Recently, "Xavier, Penn State, Towson" have offered, per him.
Enjoy his exclusive interview, where recruiting, injury and his mom are discussed:
Aidan Haskins - 6'7", 180 pound Class of 2025 forward, Friendship Tech Prep (DC) - So far Maryland, ODU and West Virginia have shown Haskins interest. What they see is a long, mobile kid with a very high upside, one with a good offensive midrange to the cup skill package.
In this interview, Haskins admitted he must get stronger, rebound and defend at a higher level and more.
Damarcus Daniel - 6'4", 170 pound Class of 2024 wing, Gwynn Park (MD) - Thinks swiss army knife with this guy, as he does some of everything. On both sides of the ball. Has grown around three inches last year, and may rise to 6'5".
Must get stronger and burnish his three ball, thereby opening up possible three and D utilization in college. Interest has been received by D1, D2 and D3 schools.
Wisdom Carter - 6'4", 170 pound Class of 2026 wing, Cardozo (DC) - Clark makes shots, at a pretty high clip. Is the type of player that can make huge development jumps.
Continued work on his entire game should be Carter's mantra. He has a chance.
Nyk Lewis - 6'1", 165 pound Class of 2025 guard, Gonzaga (DC) - Continued to prove why he's one of the more highly regarded lead guards in America, as Lewis drove, shot, defended and led his way to high level performances.
Must be a more consistent passer to maximize his game in college.
Per subsequent reports, Georgetown and Marquette - both BIG EAST schools - were contacting him the most, along with Kansas (Big 12) and the SEC's LSU.
Dye Sports Network Game Locker
As usual, Dye Sporting Network gave everyone a great assist by broadcasting selected DC Live '23 games. And per what they do, the calls were great!
Access a listing of games presented, here. Be sure to subscribe to Dye Sporting Network!
The Individual contests are: