Today, HC Ed Cooley and his Georgetown Hoyas launch into the second component. Enter their first BIG EAST Conference contest of 2024-25, as Creighton's Bluejays fly into town.

Some coaches divide a college season into distinct components - out of conference, league play and postseason, the latter becoming conference and NCAA Tournament segments, if they are good enough.

Cooley's crew is again led in scoring by freshman big man Thomas Sorber, who now has company on that perch in junior guard Jayden Epps. Both drop 15.5 ppg.

Two teammates join them in double figure scoring land, in grad wing Micah Peavy and sophomore lead guard Malik Mack. They contribute 13.4 and 12.3 ppg, respectively.

Sorber, as he's done all year, paces the Blue and Gray in rebounding. This precocious performer pulls down 8.2 boards each time out.

The present dean of BIG EAST coaches, 'Jay's HC Greg McDermott , sees his team get 17.4 ppg from senior pivot Ryan Kalkbrenner. Two of his teammates - senior guard Steven Ashworth and junior backcourt mate Pop Issac chip in 15.3 ppg, though the latter is injured. Adding 10.7 ppg is senior guard Jamiya Neal.

Kalkbrenner, one of the best centers in America expectantly is tops for CU cleaning glass, contributing 8.3 rpg.

Circle back for postgame coverage!