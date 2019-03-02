Today by taking the court G'Town has has the ability to help itself and extract revenge for an earlier defeat. How?

March 2, 2019 - Georgetown's 2018-19 regular season slate is coming to an end. Quickly. A scant three games remain for the Hoyas to bolster it's BIG EAST Conference standing, thereby improving chances for the league's tourney and any possibility of national postseason competition participation.

Once again senior center Jessie Govan tops G'Town in scoring and rebounding with 18.1 ppg and 7.9 rpg, placing him sixth and third in BIG EAST play, respectively. The Queens, NY native has been the Hoyas' go-to guy all season.

Following Govan are a pair of freshmen; guard Mac McClung with 14.1 ppg, the conference's 16th best mark, and forward Josh LeBlanc's 6.5 rpg, landing him eighth in league work.

Myles Powell has continued his offensive tear, scoring 20.9 ppg for Seton Hall, slotting the junior guard second in the BIG EAST. Class and backcourt mate, Quincy McKnight is 25th in the league and follows Powell on the Pirates with 11.3 ppg.

On the boards sophomore forward Sandro Mamukelashvili is seventh in the league with 6.9 rpg, tops for the Pirates. Mike Nezi, a senior forward, logs five caroms per game, 22nd in the BIG EAST.

When it comes to assists, these teams are uno and dos in the BIG EAST, with freshman point guard James Akinjo leading the league with 6.13 apg. McKnight follows him via 4.73 apg.

Be sure to return for more coverage of this important game, the Hoyas' last home contest and one in which near-graduates Govan, Greg Malinowski, Kaleb Johnson and Trey Mourning are celebrated via the Senior Night celebration.





