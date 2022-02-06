 HoyaReport - Second Chance at Friars Today
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-06 08:04:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Second Chance at Friars Today

Ed Cooley and the PC Friars are on tap for Georgetown today.
Ed Cooley and the PC Friars are on tap for Georgetown today. (HoyaReport.com)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Previously Georgetown fell to Providence in Rhode Island 83-75, the loss was a close one. Pat Ewing's Hoyas get another chance at this longtime BIG EAST Conference nemesis today.

General Information:

What: Providence (19-2, 9-1 in BIG EAST, 15th in nation at Georgetown (6-14, 0-9)

When: 2.6.22, Noon EST

Where: Capital One Arena, WDC

Tix: You can get one for $14 each!

Broadcast: FS1, 106.7 The Fan, Sirius 381, Radio.com

Real-time stats: GUHoyas.com

In-game chat: Premium Court

Team Statistics include:


PC @ G'Town Statistics/BIG EAST Ranking
Stat G'Town/BIG EAST Rank PC/BIG EAST Rank

Points per game

72.7 ppg/7th

70.7 ppg/9th

Points per game/allowed

76.8 ppg/11th

64.8 ppg/5th

Field Goal %

41.5%/10th

44.1%/5th

Field Goal % allowed

45%/11th

40.8%/7th

3pt Field Goal %

37.2%/1st

34%/6th

3pt Field Goal % allowed

35.6%/10th

31.7%/6th

Rebounds

38.2 rpg/7th

36.9 rpg/8th

When it comes to player stats, Georgetown and HC Pat Ewing and his Hoyas have a new scoring leader in graduate guard Don Carey who paces the team at 13.7 ppg, 11th in the league. Unseated scoring leader, freshman Aminu Mohammed follows with 3.4 ppg, 15th in the conference. Grad forward Kaiden Rice and sophomore guard Dante Harris are the remaining Hoyas that score in double figures, dropping 12.8 ppg/17th and 12.1 ppg/21st, respectively.

Ed Cooley, HC of Providence enjoys 13.7 ppg from graduate guard Al Durham, landing him 12th in the BIG EAST. Classmate and center, Nate Watson follows as closely as possible, logging 13.8 ppg/13th.

On the boards another Friar, graduate forward Noah Horschler is first for PC, second in the BIG EAST by snagging 8.4 rpg. G'Town gets 7.9 rpg from Mohammed, situating himself fifth conference wide in the process.

Return for more coverage!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}