Second Chance at Friars Today

Previously Georgetown fell to Providence in Rhode Island 83-75, the loss was a close one . Pat Ewing's Hoyas get another chance at this longtime BIG EAST Conference nemesis today.

When it comes to player stats, Georgetown and HC Pat Ewing and his Hoyas have a new scoring leader in graduate guard Don Carey who paces the team at 13.7 ppg, 11th in the league. Unseated scoring leader, freshman Aminu Mohammed follows with 3.4 ppg, 15th in the conference. Grad forward Kaiden Rice and sophomore guard Dante Harris are the remaining Hoyas that score in double figures, dropping 12.8 ppg/17th and 12.1 ppg/21st, respectively.



Ed Cooley, HC of Providence enjoys 13.7 ppg from graduate guard Al Durham, landing him 12th in the BIG EAST. Classmate and center, Nate Watson follows as closely as possible, logging 13.8 ppg/13th.

On the boards another Friar, graduate forward Noah Horschler is first for PC, second in the BIG EAST by snagging 8.4 rpg. G'Town gets 7.9 rpg from Mohammed, situating himself fifth conference wide in the process.



Return for more coverage!

