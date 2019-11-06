November 6, 2019 - Things get real, really fast for Georgetown Basketball and head coach Pat Ewing tonight, as the 2019-20 season begins tonight. Up first is Mount St. Mary’s. The tilt is each team’s first this season.

Basic Information:

What: Mt. St. Mary’s Mountaineers @ Georgetown

Where: Capital One Arena, WDC

When: 11.6.19, 7p EST

Broadcast: CBS Sports Network, Team 980

Live Stats: GUHoyas.com

After going 19-14 and earning a National Invitational Tournament bid last season, the Hoyas boast a returning load of four starters, including sophomore’s James Akinjo, Mac McClung and Josh LeBlanc. Akinjo was selected Preseason All-Big East second team, while transfer senior center Omer Yurtseven made the Preseason All-Big East honorable mention squad.

MSM, a very young team containing no seniors, outfits sophomore guard Vado Morse, last season’s Northeast Conference Rookie of the year. Second year point man Damian Chung-Qui runs the show, while classmate Malik Jefferson, a forward, mans the paint. Last campaign they went 9-22.

