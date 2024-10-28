Advertisement

Be A Hoya MBB Manager

A possible once in a lifetime opportunity is among us; becoming a G'Town's Men's MBB manager.

 • Ron Bailey
Dikembe Passes, World Responds

Dikembe Motombo's time on Earth has ended. His impact clearly hasn't and wont.

 • Ron Bailey
Hoya Secret Scrimmage SZN Starts Today

The time of secret, preseason MBB scrimmages is upon us, as Georgetown & Ed Cooly welcomes Maryland.

 • Ron Bailey
Toure Taken Notice Of

  French National Killyan Toure was seen by the Hoyas. Who is he?

Premium content
 • Zach Smart
Fall Practice Notes: Day 10, 10.11.24

Fall Practice Notes: Day 10, 10.11.24

Today was a teaching/review day at Georgetown's 10th day of fall practice. Notes on the session.

Premium contentForums content
 • Ron Bailey

Published Oct 28, 2024
Scrimmage Rap
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

Based on the largess of a fellow media member, the box score from Georgetown's double digit, scrimmage win against UVA. For those counting, that's two wins a claosed scrimmage for the Hoyas, with its first 'W' coming against DMV rival, Maryland.

For more, including said box score and a brief unpacking based on having not actually seen the action, get over to Premium Court.. Also, there is similar treatment sans printed stats of the Hoyas' victory over UM.

Some of the topics brandied about:

- Jayden Epps going 2 of 12 from three point land is rough.

-- Seven assists is too low

-- Shot attempts of 14, 14 and 12 for Malik Mack, Micah Peavey and Jayden Epps, the next being Thomas Sorber and Jordan Bruks is unsustainable. Ball not switching sides? Offensively aggressive guards must move it. Nobody else was shooting, and Jordan Burks needs to take more than four.

- Numbers: Peavy (22p, 6 r), Mack (17p, 5r), Thomas Sorber (9p, 10r_ while Burks put up 8p, 11r.

- Hoyas 21% from 3.is a bad look

= No Mulready

