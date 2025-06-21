Samuels Updated Us

Many hoped to see Qayden Samuels at last week's DMV Live when his McNamara (MD) side competed. Unfortunately, for these folks, the 6'6", Class of 2026 wing, he didn't suit up, as NBPA Top 100 competition was recently completed and Samuels resting for the actual 'Live' events (summertime, high school showcases where all coaches, including those in Division I, can observe players in person).

Nevertheless, Samuels was in attendance, though exhausted, supporting his McNamara mates.

After a game, Samuels graciously conceded to be interviewed. His session centered on Top 100 takeaways, recruiting including feelings on Georgetown, where his Hoya relationship has been centered and other involved schools.

