Last week/weekend's Summer Madness was assumed to provide an opportunity to scout a few Hoya recruiting targets. That occurred, though said prospects didn't play throughout.

One such guy that was kind of busy was Nate Ament; a Class of 2025 F/G ranked 14th nationally in his cohort while carrying a five star designation from Rivals.com, Ament was involved with USA Basketball duties.

Nevertheless, info regarding this top prospect was garnered, via teammate Julian Rivera. A senior point guard in his own right who plays with Ament for Highland School (VA), Rivera discussed Ament. The tweet below presents Rivera's comments.

This revelation came at the right time to buttress another HoyaReport.com content piece - Zach Smart's previous look at Ament.

Premium Court has still more on Ament, G'Town and recruiting.