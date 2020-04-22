Shout out to Derek Toney, Senior Editor for VarsitySportsNetwork.com for this piece! One of the best to chronicle Baltimore sports threw a nice no look dime to to the Hoya Nation!





About 30 minutes after winning a third straight Baltimore Catholic League Tournament last month, St. Frances Academy basketball coach Nick Myles started thinking about next season - specifically Julian Reese.



“With Jamal (West) and Ace (Baldwin) leaving, he’s going to have to take the next step,” said Myles said leaning on wall outside of a locker room inside Loyola University’s Reitz Arena, “and I think he’s prepared.”



The 6-foot-8 junior averaged 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in his first season at St. Frances. Reese transferred from New Town in Baltimore County where injuries kept him sidelined for nearly the entire season before.



“We got a way to go. I think he could be the best big to ever come out of St. Frances,” said Myles. “He’s buying in to what we’re doing. The sky’s the limit.”



Reese said it took time for him to get comfortable in a new environment.



“I’m very grateful to be on this level and playing with these players,” he said. “They push me everyday.”





