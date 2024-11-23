Red Flash Are Seen Today

Georgetown' takes the court again today. Who, what, sehn, plus much more related, follow.

HC Ed Cooley's Hoyas are paced in scoring and rebounding by freshman big man Thomas Sorber's 17.8 ppg and 9.5 rpg. Cooley believes he's a household name, ready to happen.

A trio of others are round out Cooley's double figure scoring brigade: junior guard Jayden Epps checks in at 15.3 ppg, while a pair of others, one old another new, log 12 ppg in grad wing Micah Peavy and sophomore guard Malik Mack.

St. Francis' Red Flash, coached by Rob Krimmel, are led in scoring by sophomore guard Bobby Rosenberger's 11 ppg. Following at 10.7 ppg is freshman guard Jimmy Clayville, with Ace Talbert, a sophomore guard, logs 10.2 points each time out.

Circle back for coverage!



