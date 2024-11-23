Published Nov 23, 2024
Red Flash Are Seen Today
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

Georgetown' takes the court again today. Who, what, sehn, plus much more related, follow.

What: St. Francis (2-4) at Georgetown (3-1)

When: Saturday, November 23rd, Noon EST

Where: Capitol One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats start at $6 each

Broadcast: FS2, 106.7 FM

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

Team stats look like:

St. Francis at G'Town Statistics 
Stat St. Francis Georgetown 

PPG

66.7 ppg

74 ppg

PPG Allowed

75.7 ppg

67.3 ppg

FG%

42.9%

43.9%

FG% Allowed

46.5%

42.1%

3pt FG%

29.3%

26.6%

3pt FG% Allowed

27.9%

37.6%

RPG

32 rpg

35.3 rpg

APG

13.5 apg

14.8 apg

HC Ed Cooley's Hoyas are paced in scoring and rebounding by freshman big man Thomas Sorber's 17.8 ppg and 9.5 rpg. Cooley believes he's a household name, ready to happen.

A trio of others are round out Cooley's double figure scoring brigade: junior guard Jayden Epps checks in at 15.3 ppg, while a pair of others, one old another new, log 12 ppg in grad wing Micah Peavy and sophomore guard Malik Mack.

St. Francis' Red Flash, coached by Rob Krimmel, are led in scoring by sophomore guard Bobby Rosenberger's 11 ppg. Following at 10.7 ppg is freshman guard Jimmy Clayville, with Ace Talbert, a sophomore guard, logs 10.2 points each time out.

Circle back for coverage!