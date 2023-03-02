in a season where Sidwell Friends (DC) continues to rack up victories, they did the same Saturday, prevailing in a rock fight against ever-dangerous St. Andrews (MD). This 47-42 victory earned Sidwell the Mid-Atlantic Conference Championship.

It was nip and tuck for awhile.

"We stayed together, stayed composed" recalled junior forward Caleb Williams afterward, with the team staying the course as being important. In his estimation, defense played a huge role - pressure and solid half court man to man - with second half strapping buttressing the Quakers as "Offensively we couldn't really get in a rhythm", yet "Our defense is what holds us down. We were able to defend and get the job done".

Teammate, sophomore guard Acaden Lewis (14 points) was able to score in the second half, - 13 of his points came then, seven in the fourth quarter - of which he noted "I wouldn't say i took over to be honest. It was a team effort". He also highlighted personal work rebounding and garnering "junk buckets". His ethos was "I just wanted to win".

Per Lewis, head coach Eric Singletary was credited with motivating him personally defensively, given his coach "was telling me to get up" and pressure. "He was encouraging me, making sure I was locked in the whole game. Without him i wouldn't have gotten up, so I'm glad he told me to".

St. Andrews freshman guard Lawrence Brown led the Lions with 13 points, senior forward Mason Jones chipping in 11. Nine points were contributed by junior forward Scottie Hubbard for St. Andrews. The team, standing 23-6, has since entered and advanced in Maryland Private School Invitational competition.

Rock of Gibralter point guard Cam Gillus logged 12 points for the victors, now standing 24-4 for the season. He and his mates are not done, just ask Lewis.

"The States of course" energetically responded Lewis when asked what was next for the Quakers. He was referencing the DC State Athletic Association playoffs, competition that begins today for Sidwell, who face rough and tumble Roosevelt at 6p EST.

Per Lewis "We want to be the best team in DC". The Quakers have a road map to achieve that within grasp.

One thing they already hold, consecutive MAC titles, is momentous to Williams, who declared "it means the world. Something that's never been done in school history. It means the word".







Recruiting Roundup

(See Premium Court for an update on longtime Hoya recruiting target, Caleb Williams).

Acaden Lewis - 6'3" sophomore guard, Sidwell Friends - A player capable of off-schedule scoring, Lewis has done a good job of folding that talent into Sidwell's team ethos. Scores all three levels, can get to spots fairly easily.

in terms of recruitment, Lewis shared ""Nebraska, George Mason, Bryant, Norfolk State" have supplied offers, while "Iona, George Washington, a lot of schools" are showing him interest.

As Lewis becomes more lead guard and less combo, his recruitment should skyrocket.















