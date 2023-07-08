Pro City Kenner Week 2 Sched and Hoya Placement
Today launches Nike Pro City Kenner League's second weekend this summer. All games are held at McDonough Arena on Georgetown's NW-domiciled location. Parking, in the school's Canal Street parking facility is free all weekend.
The schedule is below.
Where are current Hoyas expected to play?
Jim Couch/Combination DMV - Ismael Massoud
A Wash - Rowan Brumbaugh, Akok Akok
Tombs - Donovan Grant, Ryan Mutombo
Clyde's - Drew McKenna
Q Family Dental - Wayne Bristol
On Point - Supreme Cook, Jay Heath
Last Sunday, Akok, Mutombo and Heath were no-shows, for what it's worth - summer ball can be defined by drop ins and at times, no shows.
Be sure to circle back for player coverage!