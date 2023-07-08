News More News
ago basketball Edit

Pro City Kenner Week 2 Sched and Hoya Placement

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher

Today launches Nike Pro City Kenner League's second weekend this summer. All games are held at McDonough Arena on Georgetown's NW-domiciled location. Parking, in the school's Canal Street parking facility is free all weekend.

The schedule is below.

Where are current Hoyas expected to play?

Jim Couch/Combination DMV - Ismael Massoud

A Wash - Rowan Brumbaugh, Akok Akok

Tombs - Donovan Grant, Ryan Mutombo

Clyde's - Drew McKenna

Q Family Dental - Wayne Bristol

On Point - Supreme Cook, Jay Heath

Last Sunday, Akok, Mutombo and Heath were no-shows, for what it's worth - summer ball can be defined by drop ins and at times, no shows.

Be sure to circle back for player coverage!


Both Supreme Cook (24) and Ish Massoud (ball) are expected to compete this weekend in Kenner Pro City.
Both Supreme Cook (24) and Ish Massoud (ball) are expected to compete this weekend in Kenner Pro City. (Ron Bailey)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}