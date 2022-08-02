Pro City Kenner Games: Playoffs Day 1

Discuss the day on Premium Court . A specific look at Georgetown Hoyas that competed is also there.

It's money time for this year's Nike DC Pro City Kenner League, as the playoffs started Sunday. Those games are reviewed below, with notes.

PAPA 62 On Point 57

A tightly contested first half contest continued into the second stanza. Both teams competed on another level.



That doesn't mean back half execution was high, as over 11 minutes the team's barely put the ball in the hoop, going from a 50-49 PAPA advantage to their 58-55 lead.



Nevertheless On Point was within three points with 30.2 seconds remaining, after Georgetown's Ryan Mutombo (six points) scored and was fouled. He missed the charity strip reward, and the squad would not score again.



Maryland's Hakim Hart powered PAPA to victory in this low scoring affair, dropping 16 points on 7-12 shooting from the field, 50% on three pointers. His seven rebounds were matched by teammate Andrew Washington, while Brian Ayfar led PAPA with eight boards.



Avery Martinez, formerly of UPike, paced On Point via 13 points on 7-11/1-3 shooting, Mutombo bested all rebounders with 17.



On Point's Pro City Kenner record this summer is set at 0-8.



PAPA moves on at 6-2.







A Wash 54 Bulldogs 53



Bulldogs, Bowie State University's Kenner offering, trailed A Wash by single digits or was tied throughout, until Quinton Drayton sank one of two free throws with 4.2 seconds to play. Drayton led the team via 14 points and nine rebounds, four being offensive, and placed his team ahead 53-52. He shot 6-16 from the field, 2-5 beyond the arc.

A Wash responded with two free throws, leading to the teams win. Jamal Barnes was top team scorer (14 points, 5-11 overall, 4-8 on threes), while Bradley Ezewiro of Georgetown stood as the game's top boarder, pulling down eight rebounds and scoring eight points.



Bulldogs exit Pro City Kenner at 2-6.



A Wash advances with a 4-4 mark.







Darren McClinton All Stars 95 Hoop Magic 73



In what could be titled 'Pros Gonna Pro', DMAS used defense and offensive execution to take a nine point half point advantage, after trailing early in the contest. In the second half, the team's professionals blew the game wide open.



Erick Green who plays in the Chinese Basketball Association was game high scorer with 25 points, routinely coming down and pulling up from three point land, sinking those shots at a 5-10 clip. Jerai Grant of the NBA's Portland Trailblazers added 15 points, six rebounds.



A collegian did show well for DMAS; Maryland's Donta Scott dropped 15 points, leading them with seven rebounds.



Hoop Magic enjoyed 21 points from Scott's Terp teammate, Don Carey (8-18 shooting), while Ed Drew continued to score (21 points) and rebound (six rebounds, five offensive). Pro baller Saquian Jamison was the game's top carom snatcher, logging 17, six of which were offensive.



The song has stopped playing for Hoop Magic. This summer's record was 2-7.



DMAS, if history is a guide will continue rolling out professionals. They forge ahead at 5-3.







Higher Level 77 Brains Skills Guts 53

HL kept a consistent lead, batting back BSG's advances. GW's Noel Brown continued his summer improvement tour, leading the victors in scoring with 12 points, while college teammate Max Edmonds topped HL by accounting for 13 points. Brown logged 6-9 overall shooting, Edmonds 5-9, 2-5 from three point land.

Twenty-eight points on 12-27 overall shooting, 4-12 when it comes to long balls, were provided to by Georgetown's Bryson Mozone for BSG. Recent Cleveland Caviler and former Hoya Jamorko Pickett chipped in 11 points.



Mozone and Morgan State's Collin Nnamene each pulled down nine boards for the defeated. HL's Brown equaled their individual board output.



Dc Pro City Kenner says adios to BSG, who finished 1-7.



HL advances at 5-3.

