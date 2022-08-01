Pro City Kenner Games: Day 11
Last Saturday concluded 2022's Nike DC Pro City Kenner League regular season schedule. Below are game reviews.
Hoop Magic 81 Tombs 78
Tombs, up 14 in the first half, saw Hoop Magic slowly chip away, finally taking the lead after pro forward Ed Drew's score with 16.2 seconds in regulation. He finished with a game high 32 points while leading HM with nine rebounds, eight offensive.
Maryland Terp Don Carey followed him with 11 points, while professional Saiquan Jamison was the team's top boarder with 11.
Alfred Worrell paced Tombs with 27 points; he attends Paris J.C in Texas. Georgetown's Brandon Murray was tops on the team with eight caroms.
Hoya Blue 74 Bulldogs 67
The teams battled back and forth until Hoya Blue started to distance itself with about eight and a half minutes to play. Jay Heath, a Georgetown guard, led the victors via 15 points and 11 rebounds. Fourteen points were received by Jamorko Pickett, a former G'Town standout last with Cleveland's Cavs in the NBA.
Bulldogs got a game best 21 points from Alonzo Wilkes, while Detwan Montague was the team's top rebounder (eight), also, along with Mark Bradshaw, scoring eight points.
Call Your Mother 85 A Wash 72
CYM secured the lead very early in the second half, never to trail again. Pro guard Marcquise Reed's 23 points. As usual, he's a 'bucket'.
NBA Pelican Naji Marshall logged 20 points, seven rebounds. Four of those were offensive snags for A Wash.
Notes:
Ed Drew 6'6" F, Hoop Magic - Just having finished collegiately at Presbyterian, Drew has turned many heads this Kenner League, scoring, rebounding and the defending, the latter consisting of several positions. He's a smart, tough player currently mulling professional options.
Dakota Leffew, 6'4" G, Mt. St. Mary's, Hoop Magic - Proving he's one of the best Kenner man to man defenders when locked in, Leffew has clearly been working on his spot up shooting as well. A tough competitor, Dakota makes winning plays and figures to be a key Mount cog this year. Sealed the game by denying Tombs' ball advancement twice in the last 30 seconds or so.
Alfred Worrell, 6'2" G, Tombs, Paris JC - This guy is a physical, tough as nails guard that attacks. Will get the ball into the lane. Played with a high motor.
Detwan Montague - 6'8" F, Bowie State, Bulldogs - Montague has the potential to help BSU tremendously as the first big off the bench, one that rebounds and defends the rim. Is best when he's playing with energy. Will address challenges.