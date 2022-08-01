Pro City Kenner Games: Day 11

Last Saturday concluded 2022's Nike DC Pro City Kenner League regular season schedule. Below are game reviews.







Hoop Magic 81 Tombs 78

Tombs, up 14 in the first half, saw Hoop Magic slowly chip away, finally taking the lead after pro forward Ed Drew's score with 16.2 seconds in regulation. He finished with a game high 32 points while leading HM with nine rebounds, eight offensive.



Maryland Terp Don Carey followed him with 11 points, while professional Saiquan Jamison was the team's top boarder with 11.



Alfred Worrell paced Tombs with 27 points; he attends Paris J.C in Texas. Georgetown's Brandon Murray was tops on the team with eight caroms.







Hoya Blue 74 Bulldogs 67



The teams battled back and forth until Hoya Blue started to distance itself with about eight and a half minutes to play. Jay Heath, a Georgetown guard, led the victors via 15 points and 11 rebounds. Fourteen points were received by Jamorko Pickett, a former G'Town standout last with Cleveland's Cavs in the NBA.



Bulldogs got a game best 21 points from Alonzo Wilkes, while Detwan Montague was the team's top rebounder (eight), also, along with Mark Bradshaw, scoring eight points.







Call Your Mother 85 A Wash 72

CYM secured the lead very early in the second half, never to trail again. Pro guard Marcquise Reed's 23 points. As usual, he's a 'bucket'.



NBA Pelican Naji Marshall logged 20 points, seven rebounds. Four of those were offensive snags for A Wash.









