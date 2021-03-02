HoyaReport - Press Release: Xavier visits DC tonight

Our game thread is here , and includes pre-game observations.

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team will play its final home game of the season when it hosts Xavier on Tuesday night in a BIG EAST Conference matchup. Tipoff at McDonough Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.





GAMEDAY INFORMATION

● Tuesday’s game can be seen live on FS1 with Eric Collins calling the play-by-play and Danny Manning providing analysis.

● The game can be heard locally on The Team 980 as well as SiriusXM 385 and Radio.com with Rich Chvotkin in his 47th season on the call.

● Links to the live stats will be available at GUHoyas.com.





ABOUT THE HOYAS

● The Hoyas used an 18-0 run early in the second half to pull away for a 68-60 victory at DePaul on Saturday afternoon.

● Chudier Bile led the way for the Hoyas as he tallied 19 points and grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds for his first double-double in a GU uniform. Bile was 5-for-9 from the field, knocking down a pair of treys, and was a 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.

● Dante Harris' five assists was a game-high, and he also added 14 points to his statline.

● Jamorko Pickett scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half on 6-10 shooting, including 3-4 from behind the arc.

● Georgetown had 21 attempts at the free-throw line, sinking 90.5 percent (19-21), and dominated on the glass, notching 40 rebounds to DePaul's 28.

● For the season, Jahvon Blair leads the team in scoring with 15.8 ppg, ranking sixth in the BIG EAST. He is one of four players among the top 10 in both scoring and assists (8th; 4.3 apg). He also leads the league in 3-pointers per game (2.7).

● Pickett (12.6) and Qudus Wahab (11.8) are also scoring in double figures. Wahab is third in the conference in rebounding (8.1) and blocks (2.0), and fifth in field goal percentage (57.1). Pickett is fourth in rebounding (8.0).

● Georgetown is atop the BIG EAST in rebounding (40.3) and rebounding margin (+5.3).





SCOUTING XAVIER

● Xavier comes in with a 13-5 record and a 6-5 mark in BIG EAST play after defeating Creighton on Saturday.

● The Musketeers average 76.5 ppg, ranking second in the conference with a .469 shooting percentage. Opponents are scoring 70.3 ppg against them.

● Zach Freemantle leads Xavier with 16.3 ppg, and paces the league with 9.0 rpg.

● Paul Scruggs is scoring 14.4 ppg and leads the conference with 6.1 apg.





ABOUT THE MATCHUP

● Tuesday will be the 22nd meeting between Georgetown and Xavier with the Musketeers holding a 16-5 series advantage. The teams met six times before Xavier joined the BIG EAST, including a GU win in the 1995 NCAA Tournament.

● Last season, the Hoyas dropped a pair of close contests, falling 66-57 in Cincinnati before losing a heartbreaker in the final seconds, 66-63, at Capital One Arena.

● Jahvon Blair had 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers, in last year’s home matchup while Jamorko Pickett added 12 points. Qudus Wahab averaged 8.0 ppg and 6.5 rpg in the two games.





COMING UP NEXT

The Hoyas will close out the regular season on the road, traveling to Storrs, Connecticut on Saturday, March 6 for a matchup against UConn. Tipoff is set for noon and the game will be broadcast live on CBS.





All Georgetown Men's Basketball home games are currently scheduled to be played at McDonough Arena. In accordance with Washington, D.C. regulations which limit the size of in-person gatherings, fans are regrettably not permitted to attend home games at this time.



