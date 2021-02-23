HoyaReport - Press Release: UConn finishes homestand

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team will close its four-game homestand on Tuesday night, hosting UConn at McDonough Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. It is the first meeting of the season between the two teams as a December matchup was postponed until March because of COVID-19 issues within the UConn program.



GAMEDAY INFORMATION● Tuesday’s game can be seen live on FS1 with Eric Collins calling the play-by-play and Nick Bahe providing analysis.● The game can be heard locally on The Team 980 as well as SiriusXM 385 and Radio.com with Rich Chvotkin in his 47th season on the call.● Links to the live stats will be available at GUHoyas.com.



ABOUT THE HOYAS● The Hoyas are coming off an 81-75 victory over Seton Hall on Saturday. For the second-straight game, Georgetown had five players in double figures. ● Jamorko Pickett led five Hoyas in double figures with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The senior added seven rebounds to go with three assists and a pair of blocks. He shot an impressive 8-for-11 from the floor (72.8%) and was a perfect 2-for-2 from downtown. For his efforts, he was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on Monday. ● Chudier Bile (16), Dante Harris (14), Donald Carey (11) and Qudus Wahab (11) rounded out those in double figures.● Wahab grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Blue & Gray and record his fifth double-double of the season. The sophomore also managed a trio of blocks.● Harris stuffed the stat sheet as he added seven rebounds and paced the offense with eight assists.● The Hoyas shot 50.0 percent (28-56) from the floor and 62.5 percent (10-16) from beyond the arc and outrebounded the Pirates 37-36.● For the season, Jahvon Blair leads the team in scoring with 16.2 ppg, ranking sixth in the BIG EAST. He is one of two players to be among the top six in both scoring and assists (T-4th; 4.5 apg). He also leads the league in 3-pointers per game (2.8).● Pickett (12.7) and Wahab (11.7) are also scoring in double figures and rank second (8.4) and third (8.1), respectively, in rebounding. Wahab is also third in blocks (2.0) and fourth in field goal percentage (57.6).● Georgetown is atop the BIG EAST in rebounding (41.0) and rebounding margin (+6.2).

SCOUTING UCONN● UConn comes in with a 10-6 record and a 7-6 mark in BIG EAST play, having lost three of its past five contests. ● The Huskies average 70.6 ppg and lead the conference by allowing just 65.2 ppg. ● James Bouknight is scoring 20.1 ppg in just eight games. Tyrese Martin (12.3) and R.J. Cole (12.1) are also in double figures, while Martin is pulling down a team-best 7.6 rpg and Cole is pacing the offense with 4.1 apg.



ABOUT THE MATCHUP● The two longtime rivals renew their series as UConn has rejoined the BIG EAST following a seven-year absence. The Hoyas and Huskies have met 66 times previously, with GU holding a 36-30 series advantage.● Georgetown leads the all-time series 36-30, and won the most recent meeting 72-69 during the 2016-17 season. L.J. Peak scored 21 points, while Jessie Govan added 15 points and Rodney Pryor chipped in 14.● This is Head Coach Patrick Ewing’s first time facing UConn after going 8-1 against the Huskies as a player, including a win in the 1985 BIG EAST Tournament.

COMING UP NEXTThe Hoyas will head out on the road for a matchup at DePaul on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff in Chicago is set for noon ET and the game will be broadcast live on FS1.



--All Georgetown Men's Basketball home games are currently scheduled to be played at McDonough Arena. In accordance with Washington, D.C. regulations which limit the size of in-person gatherings, fans are regrettably not permitted to attend home games at this time.