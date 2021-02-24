HoyaReport - Press Release: UConn downs GTown

WASHINGTON – On a night when both teams struggled to find a rhythm early, the Georgetown University men’s basketball team fell to the University of Connecticut Huskies 70-57 on Tuesday night in a BIG EAST Conference matchup at McDonough Arena. With the loss, the Hoyas slip to 7-11 on the season and 5-8 in league play, while the Huskies improve to 11-6 overall and 8-6 in conference action.

ON THE RECORD"The last game we came out, we started poorly but we were able to regroup and come away with the victory. We started poor tonight, but we were still in the game. We were up by one at halftime, so we did a very good job in the first half of coming out of it. But in the second half, is where, like I said, we took our foot off the gas pedal. Everything that we were doing great defensively in the first half, we weren't [doing] in the second half." - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on the game



HOYA HIGHLIGHTS● Qudus Wahab managed a career-high 18 points and a game-best 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. He was 5-of-6 from the field (.833) and added another eight points from the charity stripe while posting one assist and on block.● Jamorko Pickett (10) and Dante Harris (10) were the other two in double figures. ● Pickett and Harris dished out a trio of assists apiece while Harris’ three steals was a squad best. ● The Hoyas shot 35.8 percent (19-53) from the floor while allowing the Huskies 45.5 percent shooting (30-66). ● Georgetown forced 14 UConn turnovers but committed 15 of its own. The Hoyas managed 10 steals to the Huskies’ eight.

HOW IT HAPPENED● Despite falling behind early, the Hoyas broke up the drought as Pickett knocked down a bucket that would spark a 10-4 run featuring a Timothy Ighoefe dunk sandwiched between 3-pointers from Blair and Bile. ● The Huskies pulled ahead by eight (22-14) before Georgetown staged a 9-0 run, fueled by trips to the charity stripe and featuring a Wahab dunk, to take its first lead of the game (23-22).● The teams traded points before a triple from Jamari Sibley gave the Hoyas the 26-25 lead going into the break. ● Through the first five minutes of the second frame, both teams traded the lead back and forth. The fast pace drew the Hoyas inside as Wahab and Harris got buckets in the paint to take a 41-40 advantage. ● That would be the last lead for the Blue & Gray as UConn staged a 21-7 run and came away with the eventual 70-57 victory.



OF NOTE● Blair connected on a 3-pointer for the 31st-consecutive game, and his trey now gives him 193 for his career, keeping him third all-time at Georgetown, trailing only D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera (250) and Jonathan Wallace (240).

UP NEXT FOR THE HOYASThe Hoyas will head out on the road for a matchup at DePaul on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff in Chicago is set for noon ET and the game will be broadcast live on FS1.--