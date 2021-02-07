HoyaReport - Press Release: Nova on tap for today

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team will play its second-straight road game against a ranked opponent when they travel to No. 3/3 Villanova on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Finneran Pavilion.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Sunday's game can be seen live on FOX with Joe Davis calling the play-by-play and Jim Jackson providing analysis.The game can be heard locally on The Team 980 as well as SiriusXM 380 and Radio.com with Rich Chvotkin in his 47th season on the call.Links to the live stats will be available at GUHoyas.com.

ABOUT THE HOYASLast time out, four Hoyas in double figures propelled Georgetown to an 86-79 victory over No. 15/12 Creighton on Wednesday night in Omaha.Jahvon Blairled the Hoyas with 22 points, his sixth 20-point performance of the season, and a game-high seven assists. He tied a season high by knocking down five 3-pointers.Chudier Bile finished with 17 points, pouring in 15 of those in the second half to go along with six rebounds.Jamorko Pickett hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Qudus Wahabrounded out those in double figures with 12 points while pulling down a team-high eight rebounds

The Hoyas outrebounded Creighton 34-30 and shot 50.0 percent (29-58) from the floor while handing out 16 assistsFor the season, Blair leads the team in scoring with 17.6 ppg, ranking fourth in the BIG EAST. He is tied for the lead in 3-pointers per game (2.9) and fifth in free throw percentage (84.3).Pickett (11.9) and Wahab (11.8) are also in double figures, while Pickett leads the conference in rebounding (8.4) and Wahab is third in blocks (2.2) and field goal percentage (56.0).As a team, Georgetown tops the BIG EAST in rebounding (42.2).

SCOUTING VILLANOVAVillanova comes in with an 11-2 record, ranking third in both the AP and Coaches' Poll. The Wildcats are 6-1 in BIG EAST play after falling to St. John's on Wednesday.They are scoring 77.5 ppg, while allowing just 67.4 ppg to opponents, for a league-best +10.1 scoring margin. Villanova is second in the BIG EAST in 3-pointers (9.8/game). Jeremiah Robinson-Earl leads four Wildcats in double figures with 15.4 ppg and is pulling down a team-best 7.4 rpg.Collin Gillespie (14.6 ppg) is second in scoring and leads the conference in both free throw percentage (88.2) and assist-turnover ratio (3.4), pacing the offense with 4.8 apg.

ABOUT THE MATCHUPSunday will be the 88th all-time meeting between the longtime BIG EAST rivals with the Hoyas holding a 44-43 series advantage.Villanova has won three-straight games in the series, claiming both matchups last season as well as a 76-63 decision at McDonough Arena in December to open BIG EAST play.In the December meeting, Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with a double-double, finishing with team highs of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Qudus Wahab and Jahvon Blair were both also in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

COMING UP NEXTThe Hoyas will return home for their third-straight game against a ranked opponent when they host No. 15/12 Creighton on Tuesday night at McDonough Arena. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live on CBSSN.

--All Georgetown Men's Basketball home games are currently scheduled to be played at McDonough Arena. In accordance with Washington, D.C. regulations which limit the size of in-person gatherings, fans are regrettably not permitted to attend home games at this time.