HoyaReport - Press Release: Hoyas to tackle Bluejays

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team will play its third-straight game against a ranked opponent when it hosts No. 19/T17 Creighton on Tuesday evening. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. at McDonough Arena.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION● Tuesday’s game can be seen live on CBS Sports Network with Andrew Catalon calling the play-by-play and Steve Lappas providing analysis.● The game can be heard locally on The Team 980 as well as SiriusXM 380 and Radio.com with Rich Chvotkin in his 47th season on the call.● Links to the live stats will be available at GUHoyas.com.



ABOUT THE HOYAS● The Hoyas are coming off a 1-1 week where Georgetown defeated then-No. 15 Creighton on the road (86-79) before falling 84-74 at No. 3/3 Villanova In BIG EAST Conference matchup at Finneran Pavilion on Sunday. ● For his efforts over the two-game span, Qudus Wahab was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on Monday after averaging 14.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg and shooting 65.0 percent from the floor. It is the first weekly honor of his career and the fourth of its kind for the Blue & Gray this season. ● On Sunday, Jahvon Blair led four Hoyas in double figures with 18 points and dished out a game-best five assists. ● Wahab tied his career high with 17 points, shooting 8-for-11 from the floor, and pulled down seven rebounds.● Jamorko Pickett and Chudier Bile each finished with 12 points, while Pickett grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.● The Hoyas shot 50.9 percent (29-57) from the floor and outscored Villanova 36-20 in the paint.● For the season, Blair leads the team in scoring with 17.6 ppg, ranking fourth in the BIG EAST. He leads the league in 3-pointers per game (3.0) and is fifth in free throw percentage (84.3).● Wahab (12.1) and Pickett (11.9) are also in double figures, while Pickett leads the conference in rebounding (8.4) and Wahab is third in blocks (2.1).● As a team, Georgetown tops the BIG EAST in rebounding (41.5).

SCOUTING NO. 19/T17 CREIGHTON● Creighton comes in with a 14-5 record overall, ranking 19th in the AP Poll and T17th in the Coaches’ Poll. The Bluejays are 10-4 in BIG EAST play. ● They are scoring 79.6 ppg, while allowing 70.2 ppg to opponents. Creighton leads the BIG EAST in field goal percentage (48.4) and is second in 3-point FG percentage (36.9). ● Denzel Mahoney (15.0 ppg) leads five Bluejays in double figures, with Marcus Zegarowski right behind him with14.8 ppg, while pacing the offense with 4.4 apg. ● Christian Bishop is pulling down a team-high 5.4 rpg and is atop the conference in field goal percentage (69.4).

ABOUT THE MATCHUP● Tuesday will be the 18th all-time meeting between Georgetown and Creighton, and the second in a week. The Hoyas trail the series 9-8, but are 5-2 against the Bluejays in the District.● The two teams met last Wednesday, with Georgetown coming away with an 86-79 upset victory over then-No. 15 Creighton in Omaha. Blair led GU with 22 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, and a game-high seven assists. ● Bile scored 17 points, while Pickett hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Wahab was also in double figures with 12 points while pulling down a team-high eight rebounds.● Head Coach Patrick Ewing is 2-5 against Creighton, with both wins coming with the Bluejays ranked as a top-25 team.



COMING UP NEXTThe Hoyas will remain at home for a Saturday matchup against Butler at McDonough Arena. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live on CBSSN.