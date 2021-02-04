HoyaReport - Press Release: Hoyas take down Bluejays

This is an official Georgetown press release.

Hoyas Defeat No. 15/12 Creighton on the Road 86-79





OMAHA, NEB. – Four players in double figures propelled the Georgetown University men’s basketball team to an 86-79 victory over No. 15/12 Creighton on Wednesday night in a BIG EAST Conference matchup at CHI Health Center Omaha. With the upset, GU improves to 5-8 on the season and 3-5 in league play, while the Bluejays fall to 13-5 overall and 9-4 in conference action.





ON THE RECORD

“I loved it. We beat a ranked team, a great team. Creighton is a great team, they are very well coached. We didn't back down. We kept fighting. They made runs at us, but we didn't let go of the rope we just kept on fighting and was able to come away with a huge win on the road." - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on the team’s effort in the road victory





HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● Jahvon Blair led the Hoyas with 22 points, his sixth 20-point performance of the season, and a game-high seven assists. He tied a season high by knocking down five 3-pointers.

● Chudier Bile finished with 17 points, pouring in 15 of those in the second half to go along with six rebounds.

● Jamorko Pickett hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Qudus Wahab rounded out those in double figures with 12 points while pulling down a team-high eight rebounds.

● The Hoyas outrebounded Creighton 34-30 and shot 50.0 percent (29-58) from the floor while handing out 16 assists.





HOW IT HAPPENED

● It was a back-and-forth affair over the first five minutes until, trailing 13-10, the Hoyas embarked on an 11-0 run over a four-minute span behind three forced turnovers by the defense. Timothy Ighoefe had a pair of dunks to spark the run.

● Treys by Pickett and Donald Carey, followed by free throws from Blair gave GU the double-digit lead at 29-19.

● Creighton pulled to within five, but consecutive 3-pointers by Pickett put GU up 42-31.

● An 8-0 run by the Bluejays made it a three-point game, but a Carey floater gave Georgetown a 44-39 lead at halftime.

● Creighton tied the game at 44 early in the second half, but Blair quickly drained a 3-pointer to give GU the lead right back.

● The Hoyas maintained a tight lead until a putback layup by Bile and two Dante Harris free throws extended the lead to 61-54 with 9:34 left.

● The Bluejays cut it to 61-57, but six-straight points for the Hoyas, capped by a breakaway dunk from Bile, gave the Blue & Gray a 67-57 advantage and forced a timeout.

● After Creighton made it a six-point game, back-to-back buckets from Bile and Wahab brought the lead back to 10.

● Blair banked in a 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer to give GU a 79-70 advantage, and the Hoyas hit their free throws over the final minute to seal the victory.





OF NOTE

● Wednesday was Georgetown’s first victory over a ranked opponent this season, and the sixth under Ewing.

● Blair connected on a 3-pointer for the 26th-consecutive game, and his five treys on the night give him 183 for his career which ranks sixth all-time at Georgetown, just one behind Jason Clark.

● Pickett’s four 3-pointers give him 155 for his career, which is the 11th-most in program history and just one behind Mark Tillmon.





UP NEXT FOR THE HOYAS The Hoyas will play at No. 3/3 Villanova on Sunday afternoon in a game that was announced by the BIG EAST Conference on Wednesday. The game will tip off at 2:30 p.m. and will be on FOX. Sunday's matchup with the Wildcats will replace the Georgetown-Villanova game that was set for Wednesday, February 17.