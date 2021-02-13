HoyaReport - Press Release: Hoyas dash Butler's victory hopes

Five in Double Figures Propel Hoyas Past Butler 78-63WASHINGTON – On a day that saw seniors Jahvon Blair and Jamorko Pickett each reach 1,000 career points, five Hoyas scored in double figures to propel the Hoyas past the visiting Butler University Bulldogs, 78-63, on Saturday afternoon in a BIG EAST Conference matchup at McDonough Arena. With the win, the Hoyas improve to 6-10 on the season and 4-7 in league play, while the Bulldogs slip to 7-11 overall and 6-9 in conference action.



ON THE RECORD“I want to congratulate Jahvon [Blair] and Jamorko [Pickett] for reaching 1,000 points. I’m happy for them. They’ve withstood the test of time. They had great freshman years … stepped up, had a very good junior year and this year. The way the world is, it’s a crazy time and they’re just plugging away. We just need them to continue to be good for us if we want to win.”- Head Coach Patrick Ewing on seniors Jahvon Blair and Jamorko Pickett both reaching 1,000 career points



HOYA HIGHLIGHTS● Blair and Chudier Bile led all scorers and five Hoyas in double figures with 17 points each.● Bile was 4-for-7 from the field and a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe and Blair knocked down six buckets, including a trio of 3-pointers, while dishing out a team-best six assists and managing two steals.● Pickett added 13 points and chipped in four assists and four steals to go with seven rebounds.● Qudus Wahab (12) and Donald Carey (10) rounded out those in double figures. Wahab led the Hoyas on the glass as he grabbed nine rebounds and he and Bile each had two rejections in the game.● The Hoyas shot 52.2 percent (24-46), 50.0 percent (11-22) from beyond the arc and outrebounded the Bulldogs 38-20.



HOW IT HAPPENED● Trailing 4-0 early, Georgetown used a 13-0 run over a 2:25 span as a trio of triples was sandwiched between a Wahab bucket on the front end and capped with a Wahab dunk.● The Hoyas kept pushing, leading by as many as 17 (29-12) following an 11-point spurt for the Blue & Gray, sparked by a pair of buckets from Bile and capped with back-to-back triples from Blair and Pickett.● Georgetown held the Bulldogs at a comfortable distance, maintaining a double-digit lead through the frame. Closing on a pair of 3-pointers, one each from Carey and Blair, GU took a 38-22 lead into the break. Blair’s triple to end the frame marked his 1,000th career point.● As the second half started, the Hoyas would not relinquish, maintaining a double-digit lead. Pickett knocked down the first basket of the half and a 3-pointer at 16:10 proved to be his 1,000th career point as the Hoyas pulled ahead by 22 (46-24)● The lead ballooned to as many as 25 midway through the second half. The Bulldogs would get as close as 13 (69-56) but the Blue & Gray held on for the 78-63 win at the final whistle.



OF NOTE● When Blair connected on his third 3-pointer of the game with :07 to play in the first half, he scored his 1,000th career point as a Georgetown student-athlete. He became the 48th GU player to reach 1,000 points.● Pickett’s 3-pointer at 16:10 of the second half marked his 1,000th career point as a GU student-athlete. Less than four minutes of game action after his teammate joined the 1,000 Point Club, Pickett became the 49th player to reach the milestone.● Blair connected on a 3-pointer for the 29th-consecutive game, and his three treys now give him 191 for his career, moving past Kevin Braswell (189) and putting him third all-time at Georgetown, trailing only D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera (250) and Jonathan Wallace (240).



UP NEXT FOR THE HOYASThe Hoyas will remain at home for the third contest in a four-game homestand when they face Seton Hall on Saturday, February 20 at McDonough Arena. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on CBS SportsNet.

--All Georgetown Men's Basketball home games are currently scheduled to be played at McDonough Arena. In accordance with Washington, D.C. regulations which limit the size of in-person gatherings, fans are regrettably not permitted to attend home games at this time.