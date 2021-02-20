HoyaReport - Press Release: Here Comes Hall

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team will host Seton Hall in a BIG EAST Conference matchup on Saturday evening at McDonough Arena. It will be the third contest of a four-game homestand and tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.



GAMEDAY INFORMATION● Saturday’s game can be seen live on CBS Sports Network with Tom McCarthy calling the play-by-play and Pete Gillen providing analysis.● The game can be heard locally on The Team 980 as well as SiriusXM 387 and Radio.com with Rich Chvotkin in his 47th season on the call.● Links to the live stats will be available at GUHoyas.com.

ABOUT THE HOYAS● The Hoyas are coming off a 78-63 victory over Butler last Saturday behind five players in double figures. Seniors Jahvon Blair and Jamorko Pickett each reached the 1,000-point milestone in the victory. ● Blair and Chudier Bile led all scorers with 17 points each. Bile was 4-for-7 from the field and a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe and Blair knocked down six buckets, including a trio of 3-pointers, while dishing out a team-best six assists.● Pickett added 13 points and chipped in four assists and four steals to go with seven rebounds.● Qudus Wahab (12) and Donald Carey (10) rounded out those in double figures. Wahab led the Hoyas on the glass as he grabbed nine rebounds and he and Bile each had two rejections in the game.● Georgetown shot 52.2 percent (24-46), 50.0 percent (11-22) from beyond the arc and outrebounded the Bulldogs 38-20.● For the season, Blair leads the team in scoring with 17.0 ppg, ranking fourth in the BIG EAST. He is one of two players to be among the top five in both scoring and assists (4th; 4.4 apg). He also leads the league in 3-pointers per game (2.9).● Pickett (12.3) and Wahab (11.8) are also scoring in double figures and rank second (8.5) and third (7.9), respectively, in the BIG EAST in rebounding. Wahab is also third in blocks (1.9) and field goal percentage (57.6).● Georgetown is atop the BIG EAST, and rank sixth in the nation, in rebounding (41.2).

SCOUTING SETON HALL● Seton Hall enters Saturday with a 13-8 record and a 10-5 mark in BIG EAST play, having won four straight contests. ● The Pirates average 73.0 ppg while their opponents are scoring 69.2 ppg and shooting 42.9 percent from the floor. ● Sandro Mamukelashvili leads Seton Hall with 18.0 ppg, which is second in the BIG EAST, and is also grabbing a team-best 7.4 rpg. Shavar Reynolds is dishing out 4.3 apg.



ABOUT THE MATCHUP● Saturday will be the 112th all-time meeting between Georgetown and Seton Hall, with the Hoyas holding a 59-52 series advantage, including a 32-16 record in Washington, D.C.● Georgetown has dropped the last four games to the Pirates, including a 78-67 setback earlier this season in Newark. ● In December’s matchup, Wahab recorded his third double-double of the season with a team-high 16 points and a career-best 13 rebounds to go with a pair of blocks. Blair was also in double figures with 14 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers.



COMING UP NEXTThe Hoyas will close out the homestand on Tuesday night when they host longtime rival UConn at McDonough Arena. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live on FS1.

--All Georgetown Men's Basketball home games are currently scheduled to be played at McDonough Arena. In accordance with Washington, D.C. regulations which limit the size of in-person gatherings, fans are regrettably not permitted to attend home games at this time.