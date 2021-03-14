HoyaReport - Press Release: GTown routs CU for BET crown

BIG EAST CHAMPIONS!

#8 Hoyas Rout #2 Creighton to Win Record Eighth Title

NEW YORK – The eighth-seeded Georgetown University men’s basketball team capped a run of four wins in as many days to claim its record eighth BIG EAST Championship with a convincing 73-48 victory over second-seeded Creighton. The Hoyas used a 34-3 run over an 11-minute stretch spanning the first and second halves to pull away and clinch the league’s NCAA Tournament automatic bid.

ON THE RECORD

“I just think our belief in ourselves, from when we got here, I keep talking about the steps … First step is to get the first win. We did that. Second step was to get the second win. We did that. Third step, fourth step, here we are, champions, BIG EAST champions.”- Head Coach Patrick Ewing on what the difference was for Georgetown over the last four days

“It means the world. It's his first time. It's my first time, Jamorko's first time. We started with him on day one. Just to see how happy he is just makes me happy. Everyone's happy. I'm just so happy for him.” - Jahvon Blair on winning Coach Ewing’s first championship as a head coach

HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● Chudier Bile led the Hoyas with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor. He connected on a trio of 3-pointers and pulled down eight rebounds while swatting a pair of blocks.

● Jahvon Blair scored 18 points off the bench, draining four treys.

● Qudus Wahab recorded a double-double, his seventh of the season, with 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

● Dante Harris was also in double figures with 10 points while grabbing a career-best eight rebounds and pacing the offense with five assists.

● The Hoyas shot 46.6 percent (27-58) from the floor, while holding Creighton to a season-low 28.8 percent (17-59). GU was also 10-of-26 from 3-point range.

● Georgetown won the battle on the glass, outrebounding the Bluejays 49-33 while also outscoring them 17-1 in second-chance points.

● The Blue & Gray also held a 19-2 advantage in points off turnovers as well as a 26-10 edge in points in the paint.

HOW IT HAPPENED

● The Hoyas started out slowly, as Creighton opened up a 13-6 lead nearly eight minutes into the game.

● However, the GU defense provided a spark as steals by Collin Holloway and Timothy Ighoefe led to five quick points, and an Igheofe putback slam capped a 7-0 run to knot the score and force a Creighton timeout.

● Following a Bluejay 3-pointer, another GU steal led to a Bile layup before Donald Carey nailed a deep trey to give the Hoyas their first lead at 18-16.

● Tied at 18, Blair went on an 8-0 run by himself, hitting consecutive 3-pointers before connecting on an off-balance layup to put Georgetown up 26-18 at the final media timeout.

● The Hoyas continued the streak as buckets from Bile, Blair, Harris and Wahab pushed the run to 18 unanswered over the final six minutes of the half, giving GU a 36-18 lead at the break.

● Georgetown’s strong play continued to start the second half as the Hoyas opened on a 16-3 run, including scoring 14-straight points, to take a 31-point lead, 52-21. Bile led the charge with 10 points, including a pair of treys.

● Every time Creighton made a basket the Hoyas had an answer, never letting the Bluejays get closer than 25 down the stretch.

● Malcolm Wilson put the icing on the victory with a putback dunk with just over a minute remaining to kick off the celebration.

OF NOTE

● The tournament championship is the eighth all-time for Georgetown, the most in BIG EAST history. It is the first time that a #8 seed has won the BIG EAST Tournament.

● Georgetown’s appearance in the championship game marked a first in league history for a team that was picked to finish last in the preseason poll.

● The 25-point victory was the second largest scoring margin in a BIG EAST Championship Game, dating back to 1993 (Seton Hall, 33 points).

● Harris earned the Dave Gavitt Trophy as the Most Outstanding Player of the BIG EAST Tournament, becoming the 10th Hoya to earn the award and first since Jeff Green in 2007.

● Blair and Wahab joined Harris on the 2021 BIG EAST All-Tournament Team.

● Blair connected on a 3-pointer in the 37th-consecutive game he has appeared in, and his four treys now gives him 209 for his career which is third all-time at Georgetown, trailing only D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera (250) and Jonathan Wallace (240).

● Pickett’s three rebounds give him 616 for his career, which sits 22nd all-time in the GU record books.

UP NEXT FOR THE HOYAS

The Hoyas will next play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Selection Sunday for the NCAA DI men's basketball tournament will air tomorrow on CBS at 6 p.m. ET. The entire 2021 men’s basketball championship will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis.