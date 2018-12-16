WASHINGTON – Georgetown University's men's basketball team fell short to the visiting SMU Mustangs 81-73 on Saturday afternoon at Capital One Arena. With the loss, the Hoyas slip to 7-3 while SMU improves to 7-4 on the season.

Senior Jessie Govan (Queens Village, N.Y. / Wings Academy) led the way for the Hoyas with 17 points. Freshmen James Akinjo (Oakland, Calif. / Salesian College Preparatory) and Mac McClung (Gate City, Va. / Gate City) added 16 points and 13 points, respectively, to round out those in double figures. Freshman Josh LeBlanc (Baton Rouge, La. / Madison Prep Academy) led the team with nine rebounds while Govan and Akinjo each grabbed seven apiece, a career high for Akinjo. Akinjo and McClung each chipped in a trio of assists. Georgetown shot 39.7 percent on 23-of-58 shooting and outrebounded the Mustangs 39-33.

McClung got the scoring started for the Hoyas, managing a jump shot and a layup in the early minutes to give the Hoyas a 4-2 advantage. SMU tied it up but Georgetown strung together six unanswered for the 10-4 advantage. Akinjo's athletic layup and a Govan 3-pointer was enough for the 15-8 lead early in the first frame. Back-to-back triples for the Mustangs cut GU's lead to one but Govan's jump shot provided some breathing room. As Georgetown struggled to find the bottom of the net, SMU went on a 9-0 spurt to pull ahead 23-17. A Greg Malinowski (Chantilly, Va. / Episcopal / William & Mary) 3-pointer ended the run and pulled the Blue & Gray within five, 25-20.

SMU managed to pull ahead by as many as eight down the stretch but Akinjo and graduate student Trey Mourning (Miami, Fla. / Ransom Everglades) cut the deficit to four. The Hoyas continued to chip away at the lead from the free throw line, tallying three, to make it a one-possession affair, 31-29. Despite SMU extending the lead to five, a Jahvon Blair (Brampton, Ontario / Athlete Institute Prep) triple made it a two-point game, 36-34. The Mustangs hit three free throws to close the half and provide the 39-34 score.



