HoyaReport - Press Release: End of line for Hoyas

This is an official Georgetown press release.

#12 Hoyas Fall to #5 Colorado in NCAA Tournament First Round





INDIANAPOLIS – The 12th-seeded Georgetown University men’s basketball team dropped a 96-73 decision to the fifth-seeded Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon in an NCAA Tournament First Round game at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Hoyas finish the season at 13-13 overall, while the Buffs move to 23-8 on the season.





ON THE RECORD

“Overall I'm very proud of our guys. Considering where they had us ranked, considering the obstacles that we had to overcome to get to this point. Naturally I'm disappointed in the outcome, I'm disappointed that we didn't play our best game, but I also have to take my hat off to Colorado. They played an outstanding game.”- Head Coach Patrick Ewing





HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● Qudus Wahab recorded his seventh double-double of the season with a career-best 20 points, on 7-of-12 shooting, and 12 rebounds.

● Donald Carey scored 17 points, going 9-of-9 from the free throw line and hitting a pair of 3-pointers.

● Jamorko Pickett finished with 11 points and paced GU with a career-best six assists, while Chudier Bile was also in double figures with 10 points.

● The Hoyas shot 39.7 percent (23-58) from the floor and out-rebounded Colorado 29-28, holding a 17-3 advantage in second-chance points.





HOW IT HAPPENED

● The game was back-and-forth over the first few minutes as a 3-pointer from Dante Harris knotted the game at 7-all.

● Colorado opened up a 17-7 lead with a 10-0 run before a trio of free throws by Carey and a Wahab layup split the deficit in half.

● The Buffs caught fire from beyond the arc, making 11 3-pointers in the first half as the Hoyas trailed 47-23 at the midway point.

● The Hoyas continued to live through Wahab on the offensive end as the sophomore center set a new career mark in points just eight minutes into the second half.

● Consecutive 3-pointers by Bile and Pickett sparked a quick 12-3 run for the Hoyas to cut the score to 68-50, but Colorado answered with a 14-2 streak of its own.

● Triples from Carey and Bile, and a transition jumper from Harris, fueled a 10-0 run for Georgetown that made it an 87-67 game with two minutes remaining, but that is as close as the Hoyas would get.





OF NOTE

● Blair connected on a 3-pointer in the 38th-consecutive game he has appeared in, and his trey now gives him 210 for his career which is third all-time at Georgetown, trailing only D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera (250) and Jonathan Wallace (240).

● Pickett’s two rebounds give him 618 for his career, which sits 22nd all-time in the GU record books.





OVERVIEW

Georgetown finishes the season with a 13-13 record, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The Hoyas went 7-9 in BIG EAST play, before winning four games in four days to win the 2021 BIG EAST Tournament for the program’s league-best eighth title.