HoyaReport - Press Release: Butler tilt set for today



WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team will play its second-straight home game when it hosts Butler on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at McDonough Arena.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION● Saturday’s game can be seen live on CBS Sports Network with Andrew Catalon calling the play-by-play and Steve Lappas providing analysis.● The game can be heard locally on The Team 980 as well as SiriusXM 390 and Radio.com with Rich Chvotkin in his 47th season on the call.● Links to the live stats will be available at GUHoyas.com.

ABOUT THE HOYAS● The Hoyas are coming off a 63-48 loss to No. 19 Creighton on Tuesday evening in the second matchup against the Bluejays in seven days. The teams split the BIG EAST series for the year as Georgetown took the first meeting when they upset then-No. 15 Creighton (86-79) on the road. ● For his efforts in a pair of BIG EAST road games against ranked opponents (then-No. 15 Creighton, then-No. 3 Villanova), Qudus Wahab was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on Monday after averaging 14.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg and shooting 65.0 percent from the floor. It was the first weekly honor of his career and the fourth of its kind for the Blue & Gray this season. ● On Tuesday, Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with 16 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and the seventh of his career. He added a quartet of steals and was a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.● Jahvon Blair dished out a squad-best five assists to go along with eight points, three rebounds and two steals.● The Hoyas shot 27.5 percent (16-58) and outrebounded the Bluejays 41-36.● For the season, Blair leads the team in scoring with 17.0 ppg, ranking fifth in the BIG EAST. He leads the league in 3-pointers per game (2.9) and is fifth in free throw percentage (84.3).● Pickett (12.2) and Qudus Wahab (11.7) are also in double figures, while Pickett leads the conference in rebounding (8.6) and Wahab is third in blocks (1.9).● As a team, Georgetown tops the BIG EAST in rebounding (41.5).

SCOUTING BUTLER● Butler comes in with a 7-10 record overall. The Bulldogs are 6-8 in BIG EAST play. ● The Bulldogs are scoring 63.8 ppg. Butler is second in the BIG EAST in scoring defense, holding opponents to a paltry 67.1 ppg. ● Butler’s 76-73 overtime win over St. John’s Tuesday included overcoming a 16-point deficit. The Bulldogs had a season-best 46 points in the paint. Aaron Thompson had a season-high 10 assists as both he and Bryce Nze posted double-doubles in the contest.● Thompson leads five Bulldogs in double figures with 11.6 ppg followed by Jair Bolden (11.5), Bo Hodges (11.3), Nze (11.1) and Chuck Harris (10.7). Nze’s 8.0 rpg is good enough for third in the league.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP● Saturday will be the 18th all-time meeting between Georgetown and Butler. The Hoyas lead the series 9-8, but are 2-5 against the Bulldogs in the District.● The two teams met on January 6, with Butler coming away with a 63-55 victory at Hinkle Field House. Pickett led the Hoyas in scoring with 12 points to go along with 11 rebounds for the double-double and he chipped in four assists. ● Blair was the only other Hoya in double figures with 11 points to go with eight boards and a pair of assists. Wahab led the Hoyas on the glass with 12 rebounds and nearly had a double-double with nine points. ● Head Coach Patrick Ewing is 3-4 against Butler.

COMING UP NEXTThe Hoyas will remain at home for a Saturday matchup against Seton Hall at McDonough Arena on February 20. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live on CBSSN.



--All Georgetown Men's Basketball home games are currently scheduled to be played at McDonough Arena. In accordance with Washington, D.C. regulations which limit the size of in-person gatherings, fans are regrettably not permitted to attend home games at this time.