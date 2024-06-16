The July NCAA Division I Live Period is THE most important stretch of any travel team season. Coaches from all levels can come out and see kids play, creating untold opportunities to garner scholarships. Think of it as the red zone of college hoops recruiting.

To that end, the folks at Saint Frances in Baltimore, MD present Pre-Live Bump, an opportunity for teams to prepare for their holy grail.

Particulars:

What: Pre-Live Bump

For Whom: 7th, 8th, 15u, 16u, 17u teams

When: 7.6 and 7.7, 2024

Where: Saint Frances Academy, Bmore, MD (Map)

Contact: Nick Myles, 410.245.9302 or DM Twitter's @SfaCoach. Slots exist!





This is a win-win for both teams, players and fans. See you there.

(For more on the event, click here)