Fresh off the train and bus from NYC, where they lost at St. John's, HC Ed Cooley talked to media about that 69-60 loss, the state of his team, today's foe DePaul and more!

Check out the session below!

Funny Aside: Fast forward to around the four minute mark, when Cooley has to coach up this writer, who had a brain fart and was stuck on a future contest. It's hilarious1